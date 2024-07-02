Fireworks, celebrated for their dazzling displays and ability to ignite joy, also impact our environment. Beyond their transient beauty, they contribute significantly to air and noise pollution, chemical contamination, waste generation, and wildlife disturbance. With the 4th of July just two days away, the public is starting to take notice.

In 2023, 461.7 million pounds of fireworks were consumed in the United States. This includes 436.4 million pounds of consumer fireworks and 25.3 million pounds of display fireworks. Compare this to 2000, when 102 million pounds of consumer and 50.6 million pounds of display fireworks were consumed1. The fireworks industry has seen substantial growth over the past few decades, both in revenue and consumption.

Air Pollution

Every fireworks show releases a cocktail of pollutants into the air, including fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and gases like sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide. These tiny particles, less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, can deeply penetrate our lungs, increasing the risk of respiratory illnesses such as asthma and heart disease. Shockingly, a single fireworks display can spike local PM2.5 levels by up to 42%, surpassing safe limits and affecting air quality for days afterward. Annually, fireworks in the United States alone emit 60,340 tons of CO2, equivalent to several thousand car journeys.

Chemical Contaminants

Fireworks contain various chemicals, including perchlorate, an oxidizing agent in rocket fuels, explosives, and some fertilizers. At high levels in drinking water, perchlorate can interfere with the function of the human thyroid gland. Studies conducted at Mount Rushmore National Memorial between 2011 and 2015 revealed elevated perchlorate concentrations in water and soil samples, particularly on the northeast side where fireworks were launched. This contamination underscores the lasting environmental impact of fireworks, affecting both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

Water Pollution

Post-celebration, firework residues settle in nearby lakes, rivers, and oceans, introducing toxins that harm aquatic organisms and degrade water quality over time. This persistence poses long-term risks to our aquatic ecosystems, threatening biodiversity and ecosystem health.

Noise Pollution

The explosive sounds of fireworks, reaching up to 150 decibels, have profound effects on wildlife, pets, and humans alike. These loud noises cause stress, anxiety, and even hearing damage in animals, disrupting nesting behaviors and survival instincts. Unsurprisingly, emergency departments see a surge in fireworks-related complaints, particularly during peak celebration periods. The loud fireworks explosions can cause noise-induced hearing loss, which is preventable but irreversible. Even a single loud blast can cause permanent damage. The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association recommends using earplugs or headphones to protect your hearing without diminishing your enjoyment of the display.

Waste Generation

Each fireworks display generates significant waste that requires proper disposal. Many components, including plastic casings and non-biodegradable materials, contribute to environmental litter and pose ingestion risks to wildlife. In July 2017, the EPA issued a Safe Handling, Storage, and Treatment of Waste Fireworks memorandum.

Wildlife Impact

The cumulative effects of fireworks on wildlife are staggering. Birds abandon nests, mammals experience panic reactions, and even invertebrates show altered behaviors in response to the abrupt disturbances and chemical residues left behind.

Balancing Celebration with Responsibility

While fireworks symbolize celebration, cultural heritage, and communal spirit across diverse traditions, their environmental footprint demands our attention. As communities embrace traditions, advocating for sustainable alternatives, responsible disposal practices, and stricter regulations become paramount. While fireworks light up the sky with brilliance, their environmental impact underscores the urgency for thoughtful consideration and proactive measures.