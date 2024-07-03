The lawsuit claims Shaw has not adequately addressed the issue despite ceasing some PFAS treatments in its carpet manufacturing process five years ago. (Credit: Allison Dennis, via All Trails)

Shaw Industries, a major textile manufacturer in Irmo, stands accused in a lawsuit filed by environmental groups, including the Congaree Riverkeeper organization and the Southern Environmental Law Center. The lawsuit alleges that Shaw has been polluting South Carolina’s lower Saluda River with toxic forever chemicals known as per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These pollutants have been detected upstream of the West Columbia and Cayce drinking water systems, raising concerns about public health risks and environmental damage.

Environmental Impact and Legal Action

The pollution extends to local fish populations, posing risks to consumers of contaminated seafood. Despite previous warnings and demands for action, Shaw Industries allegedly continued discharging PFAS into the river, prompting legal intervention. The lawsuit claims Shaw has not adequately addressed the issue despite ceasing some PFAS treatments in its carpet manufacturing process five years ago. The company’s efforts to investigate inadvertent sources and compliance with discharge permits have not satisfied environmental concerns or halted legal proceedings.

Significance of the Lower Saluda River

The lower Saluda River, renowned for its scenic beauty and recreational opportunities such as whitewater rapids and trout fishing, holds significant ecological and economic value for central South Carolina. The pollution has broader implications, affecting local biodiversity and the quality of life for nearby communities dependent on the river’s resources.

Corporate Background and Industry Context

Shaw Industries, headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, and owned by Berkshire Hathaway, has operated the Irmo plant for nearly two decades. The facility, established in the 1960s under previous management by Honeywell, is a prominent fixture on St. Andrews Road. With approximately 20,000 employees worldwide and annual sales exceeding $6 billion, Shaw is one of the largest carpet manufacturers globally.

Legal Implications and Environmental Advocacy

Legal action against Shaw Industries reflects a broader trend of litigation targeting manufacturers and users of Forever chemicals nationwide. PFAS are known for their persistence in the environment and associated health risks. PFAS contamination affects at least 45% of the nation’s tap water from industrial discharges, firefighting foam, and manufacturing facilities. Health risks associated with PFAS exposure include cancers, liver and heart damage, and developmental harm to infants and children. Waterway contamination intensifies these health concerns, particularly for communities dependent on affected water sources.

Challenges and Alleged Violations

The lawsuit alleges multiple violations of federal clean water and hazardous waste laws. Specific concerns include wastewater from Shaw’s treatment ponds carrying PFAS into the lower Saluda River through a drainage system. Potential leaks from unlined waste lagoons at the Irmo plant also exacerbate groundwater contamination, compounding environmental damage.

Future Movements

Environmental advocates emphasize that while financial penalties are possible outcomes of successful litigation, their primary objective remains halting Shaw’s PFAS discharges through legal mandate or negotiated settlement. Ongoing discussions between environmental groups and Shaw Industries aim to resolve the issue, focusing on safeguarding the lower Saluda River as a critical natural resource and ensuring the health and well-being of local communities dependent on its waters.