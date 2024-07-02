The upgraded anaerobic digestion plant at Hain Celestial's Histon facility now generates enough green energy to power 25% of the site's total electricity needs, all from fruit waste. (Credit: Hain Celestial)

The Hain Celestial Group, a global leader in health and wellness, has made a substantial investment in a decarbonization project at its primary UK manufacturing facility in Histon, Cambridgeshire. This initiative is part of Hain’s Global Impact Strategy, which aims to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 42% in its global facilities by 2030.

Enhancing Renewable Energy Production

The Histon facility is a key production site for several of Hain’s popular brands, including Hartley’s jams and jellies, Robertson’s, Frank Cooper’s, Rose’s marmalades, and Clarks maple syrup. The recent investments at Histon involve a significant upgrade to the site’s anaerobic digestion (AD) plant. This plant processes fruit waste to create biogas, which is then converted into electricity through a combined heat and power (CHP) unit. The heat generated is used to produce hot water for onsite use, forming an efficient closed-loop energy system centered around fruit waste.

The upgraded AD plant will more than double the energy produced from waste fruit, ultimately supplying 25% of the facility’s total electricity needs with green energy.

Commitment to Sustainable Practices

Benjamin Jeffery, Sustainability Lead at Hain Celestial, expressed pride in the advancements at Histon, noting that the initial positive results have led to the installation of a second CHP system to further increase the generation of sustainably sourced electricity. This site is expected to inspire further decarbonization efforts across Hain’s global portfolio. The group has set clear objectives aligned with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by FY 2030 and Scope 3 emissions by 25%, using 2022 as the baseline year.

In addition to its emissions reduction goals, Hain Celestial is also targeting 100% renewable energy use and 90% diversion of food waste from landfill across its global operations by 2025. The advancements at Histon are pivotal in driving these goals forward.

Chris Jenkins, Global Head of Impact at Hain Celestial, emphasized that Histon represents a significant step in the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact and enhancing sustainability across its global operations. The investment in decarbonization technologies, including anaerobic digestion, exemplifies Hain’s dedication to environmentally sound business practices and leveraging innovative solutions.