Colorado’s Small Town Pioneers Geothermal Energy Testing

Creating new jobs and revenue opportunities for a town dominated by agriculture and oil and gas operations. (Credit: AI Generated Image)

In Colorado, solar farms and wind turbines may soon share the landscape with a newer form of green energy: geothermal power. By tapping into the hot water trapped in deep underground rock, geothermal energy offers a stable, continuous, renewable energy source.

Colorado’s Geothermal Potential

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has championed geothermal energy, calling it “the heat beneath our feet.” Recognizing its promise, Polis made geothermal a key initiative for the Western Governors’ Association last year. Colorado and four other Western states hold 95% of the United States’ geothermal potential. To advance this initiative, the Colorado Energy Office distributes $7.7 million in grants to companies and institutions to study and test geothermal technologies.

Polis emphasized the importance of geothermal energy in achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. He highlighted its potential to create stable, good-paying jobs and ensure affordable, reliable access to clean energy for all Coloradans.

Testing Geothermal Technologies

The town of Pierce, located in northeastern Colorado, is set to be a focal point for these geothermal initiatives. Two companies, Gradient Geothermal, and Geothermal Technologies, have received state grants to test different methods in this small town. Pierce, home to roughly 1,000 residents, is led by Mayor Cathy Ortiz, who also manages the local market, where she stays in touch with the community’s needs.

While geothermal technology’s arrival in Pierce is not widely known among residents, Ortiz is optimistic about its potential benefits. She hopes it will create new jobs and revenue opportunities for a town dominated by agriculture and oil and gas operations.

Innovative Approaches to Geothermal Energy

Gary McDaniel, CEO of Geothermal Technologies, plans to study the geothermal potential of the Denver-Julesburg Basin and build a geothermal power plant near Pierce. He emphasizes the advantages of geothermal energy, noting its continuous availability compared to solar and wind power. McDaniel also highlights the minimal environmental impact of geothermal power plants, with no air or water emissions and negligible noise after the initial drilling phase.

Geothermal Technologies aims to repurpose old, depleted oil and gas wells for geothermal energy production. Ortiz supports this approach as a way to utilize the numerous non-operational wells in Pierce, including one next to her home.

Gradient Geothermal’s Vision

Gradient Geothermal will focus on reusing existing wellbores for geothermal energy production. COO Johanna Ostrum, a former oil and gas engineer, views geothermal as a pathway for the oil and gas industry to transition into a decarbonized future. Ostrum explains that the skills required for geothermal energy—drilling for hot water instead of oil or gas—are essentially the same.

Gradient Geothermal has already tested its technology in Nevada and aims to prove its effectiveness in Colorado. Their study will evaluate the power generation potential of existing wells and explore community benefits such as heating schools and sidewalks.

Community Involvement and Future Prospects

Gradient Geothermal and Geothermal Technologies stress that their projects will have a small footprint while offering scalable power and heat, as proven by their technologies. For Pierce residents like Ortiz, geothermal energy is exciting, provided community needs and communication remain a priority.

Ortiz remains hopeful about the future, saying, “I love the town, and I care for the people, and I want to see the best for the town.” As Colorado pushes forward with geothermal energy, Pierce may soon become a model for how small communities can lead in renewable energy innovation.