Did you know that Turkey's water crisis has led to levels of arsenic and other contaminants in its groundwater that are over 1,000 times higher than those found in the United States? This alarming statistic underscores the critical need for advanced water treatment solutions like those developed by Cyber Enviro-Tech and RIVAMED. (Credit: Unsplash+)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) has announced a strategic partnership with RIVAMED, Inc., a prominent engineering and manufacturing firm based in Ankara, Turkey, to produce its innovative hybrid water treatment systems for international applications.

A Strategic Collaboration for Turkey’s Water Crisis

RIVAMED, known for its expertise in medical and industrial water treatment systems, has a global footprint with products in over 50 countries. This collaboration aims to leverage CETI’s bio-remedial materials and proprietary equipment to deliver state-of-the-art water purification solutions. The focus is on addressing the needs of over 1,100 wastewater treatment plants and various industries in Turkey, while also creating opportunities for expansion into Europe and the Middle East.

Turkey is currently facing a severe water crisis, with 60% of its 320 lakes having dried up due to drought and unregulated industrial activities. This has led to significant pollution, rendering the water undrinkable in many regions. High levels of arsenic and other contaminants, exacerbated by chlorine treatment, have resulted in harmful byproducts such as bromochloroacetic acid, bromodichloromethane, bromoform, dibromoacetic acid, and trihalomethanes. These contaminants are found in concentrations over 1,000 times higher than those in the United States.

CETI’s advanced water treatment system, which integrates multiple global technologies, is designed to address these complex contamination issues effectively. Utilizing electrochemical, cavitation, and hyper clarification processes, CETI’s system can break down arsenic, pesticides, chromium, nitrates, phosphates, and other industrial compounds within minutes. The system’s fully polished filtration catalysts significantly reduce chlorine usage to just 10% of current levels, with catalysts that are 100% neutral and 250% more powerful than chlorine.

Proven Effectiveness

Testing conducted in South Texas has demonstrated CETI’s capability to remove extremely high levels of contaminants, surpassing the levels currently found in Turkey. Despite its smaller size, CETI’s platform is more powerful and proficient at contaminant removal, while also being energy efficient.

The collaboration between CETI and RIVAMED is set to have a significant impact. Kim D. Southworth, co-founder and CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech, emphasized the importance of this partnership, highlighting RIVAMED’s engineering, design, and manufacturing capabilities. By working with a well-established and respected company like RIVAMED, CETI aims to accelerate the adoption of their combined technologies in Turkey, contributing to the vision of providing safe drinking water in an effective and economical way.