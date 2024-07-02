In 2023, Canada saw a remarkable 70% increase in electric vehicle (EV) chargers, with thousands more being installed each year, highlighting the nation's rapid transition to sustainable transportation and a net-zero future. (Credit: Unsplash+)

Canadians are significantly reducing their annual gas expenses from coast to coast by transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs). In 2023 alone, over 320,000 new electric vehicles were registered across the country. The Government of Canada is actively facilitating this shift by making EVs more affordable and accessible, advancing public EV charging infrastructure, and driving the nation towards a net-zero future through historic investments, research, and partnerships with various sectors.

Funding and Requests for Proposals

To further these initiatives, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, has launched a new request for proposals (RFP) under the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP). This RFP aims to deploy EV chargers, including fast chargers, in public places such as highways and public lots and private locations such as multi-unit residential buildings and workplaces. Applications will be accepted until September 19, 2024.

This funding initiative is set to deploy thousands of new chargers across Canada, building on the government’s existing progress of installing 84,500 EV chargers nationwide. These efforts are supported by programs like ZEVIP, the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) ’s Charging and Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure Initiative, and various incentive credits. Federal support has contributed to approximately 20% of the nearly 30,000 public chargers currently operational in Canada, leading to a 70% increase in EV chargers from 2022 to 2023, with more installations planned each year.

Supporting Deployment Through Tools and Research

Natural Resources Canada has released an updated report titled “Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure for Canada: Updated Forecasts of Vehicle Charging Needs, Grid Impacts and Cost for All Vehicle Segments (2024 EV Charging Needs Report).” This independently produced report offers a comprehensive analysis of the country’s charging landscape and guides investment decisions for provinces, territories, municipal governments, and the private sector.

The report provides a detailed regional analysis of public and private charging needs for light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty vehicles, along with related grid readiness requirements and investments. It emphasizes the necessity of coordinated efforts from all levels of government, industry, utilities, and private-sector stakeholders to continue accelerating EV charger deployment.

The Government of Canada has developed the National Public EV Charging Planning Map to assist investors and stakeholders in identifying optimal locations for chargers. This tool supports the deployment of chargers in areas with the greatest public need, including along routes, highways, and communities.

Government’s Commitment to a Net-Zero Future

Canadians are increasingly adopting electric vehicles, which reduces their energy costs while contributing to lower emissions. The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting this transition by ensuring that all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. This includes supporting the deployment of public charging stations nationwide and building a Canadian-made EV supply chain that fosters sustainable, well-paying jobs for Canadian workers.

Summary of Investments

Federal investments are significantly reducing barriers to EV adoption and boosting growth in Canada’s EV supply chain. Key initiatives include the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles Program (iZEV) and the introduction of a 10% Electric Vehicle Supply Chain investment tax credit. The Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) has also been instrumental in supporting the EV transition with substantial funding since 2017.

The government is investing heavily in critical minerals and EV charging infrastructure, having allocated significant funds to support the deployment of EV chargers nationwide. The 2024 EV Charging Needs Report provides updated insights into the evolving EV market. Recent efforts have resulted in substantial growth in EV charger deployment, with a notable increase in installations from 2022 to 2023. Budget 2023 further commits to supporting Canada’s clean electricity sector, including necessary grid updates for EV charging infrastructure.

These substantial investments are constructing an expansive EV charging network for Canadians, fostering collaboration among all levels of government, industry, utilities, and private sector stakeholders to further accelerate deployment.