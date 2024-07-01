Brightmark's new Circularity Center in Georgia will be capable of recycling hard-to-recycle plastics, including those from industrial settings, significantly advancing efforts to reduce the staggering 95% of plastics in the U.S. that currently end up in landfills and incinerators. (Credit: Brightmark)

Brightmark, a California-based company, announced plans to invest nearly $1 billion to construct a state-of-the-art plastics recycling facility in Middle Georgia. The facility aims to transform used plastics into new plastic materials, diverting hundreds of thousands of tons of waste from landfills annually.

Project Details and Economic Impact

The proposed 2.5 million-square-foot facility, located in Thomaston, Upson County, between Macon and Columbus, will have the capacity to prevent approximately 400,000 tons of plastic waste from entering landfills, incinerators, or waterways each year. Brightmark’s investment of $950 million will create 200 jobs with an average salary of about $51,500. Construction is set to commence in 2025, with the facility expected to open in 2027.

The new project in Upson County follows a previously abandoned plan for a $680 million recycling plant in Macon-Bibb County. The Macon-Bibb project was halted due to missed deadlines and environmental concerns, particularly Brightmark’s failure to meet a condition requiring demonstration of recycled end-products from its Indiana facility. Despite these issues, Brightmark is moving forward with the Upson County project, implementing extensive planning and environmental risk mitigation measures.

Brightmark’s Upson County facility will integrate advanced Zero Liquid Discharge technology, ensuring all process wastewater is managed on-site. The facility will process over 400,000 tons of plastic annually and will not produce fuel from the recycled plastics. Instead, Brightmark’s proprietary technology will break down plastics into their basic components for reuse, significantly reducing the need for new plastic production from fossil fuels.

Community and Economic Benefits

The Upson County project represents Brightmark’s largest corporate recruitment in the county’s history. Local leaders, aware of the pushback faced in Macon, have collaborated with the company to address environmental concerns. The project is expected to nearly double the property tax base and stimulate additional industrial investment in the area. Brightmark will invest $1 million in a Zero Liquid Discharge system and $20 million in infrastructure improvements, further supporting the local economy.

Norman Allen, Upson County Chairman, emphasized the project’s importance, stating that it will transform low-value plastic waste into valuable resources, attracting other industries to the region. Bob Powell, Brightmark’s founder and CEO, highlighted the company’s commitment to economic longevity and environmental stewardship, expressing enthusiasm for contributing to his home state’s sustainable future.

The new facility, dubbed the “Circularity Center,” will be Brightmark’s second plastics recycling plant in the U.S., with a capacity four times greater than its initial center in Indiana. The company remains dedicated to imagining a world without waste and being responsible community members and environmental stewards.

Addressing Community Concerns and Ensuring Transparency

Despite the project’s promise, some community members have expressed concerns. Former Upson County Commission Chairman Rusty Blackston highlighted apprehensions stemming from previous project issues and the evolving nature of the plastics recycling industry. Blackston noted that the local development authority is motivated by financial incentives due to long-term economic struggles. He emphasized the importance of not turning the community into a testing ground for potential environmental hazards.

In response to these concerns, Blackston, alongside the Georgia Water Coalition’s plastics committee, established the Upson Environmental & Government Transparency LLC. This coalition, consisting of about 25 members, aims to ensure the project’s environmental safety and transparency, with legal representation from the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Powell acknowledged the company’s past transparency shortcomings and is actively engaging with the Thomaston community through regular communications. He expressed excitement about the $879 million bond that would benefit the community, underscoring Brightmark’s commitment to contributing positively to the local economy. In addition, Brightmark’s investment includes $20 million toward infrastructure improvements such as utilities, roads, and rail access, reinforcing their dedication to local development.