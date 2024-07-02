Balancing Ecology and Countering Invasive Species: A Strategic Approach

Did you know that a tiny stingless wasp, about the size of a poppy seed, is being used to combat the invasive brown marmorated stink bug? These wasps lay their eggs inside stink bug eggs, destroying them from within and offering a sustainable solution to manage this pest. (Credit: Unsplash)

In 2003, Anne Nielsen began her pioneering work on the brown marmorated stink bug, an invasive species causing significant crop damage. Under the guidance of Rutgers entomologist George Hamilton, her research traced the stink bug’s life cycle and origins. By the time the stink bug populations surged in 2009–2010, Nielsen and Hamilton were well-equipped to offer strategic advice to farmers on countermeasures.

As an associate professor and Extension Specialist in tree fruit at Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences (SEBS), Nielsen focuses on developing sustainable management practices to mitigate the impact of invasive species like stink bugs and spotted lanternflies on fruit crops.

Understanding and Managing Invasive Species

Invasive species are non-native organisms that cause economic or ecological harm. These species have become a persistent challenge with the modern world’s interconnectedness. Anne Nielsen’s work in peach orchards at the Rutgers Agriculture Research and Extension Center highlights the comprehensive approach needed to manage these pests.

By studying the entire ecological environment, including fruit trees, grass, and surrounding woods, researchers can understand the behavior and movement of invasive insects. This knowledge allows for targeted management techniques, such as border sprays, which reduce pesticide use and incorporate environmentally friendly biological methods.

New Jersey’s agriculture, particularly its peach crops, has been significantly impacted by invasive species. The state, known as the Garden State, ranks fourth in the nation for peach production. During the brown marmorated stink bug infestation peak from 2010 to 2011, New Jersey lost 60% of its peach crops. Apple orchards, wine vineyards, and small fruit farms growing blueberries and raspberries are also vulnerable. The economic stakes are high, as these crops are integral to the livelihoods of many and hold substantial economic value for the state.

Pathways of Invasive Species Introduction

Introducing invasive species is often linked to global trade and shipping containers, particularly in densely populated regions like New Jersey and the mid-Atlantic. The proximity of farms to urban areas, forming an agro-urban interface, increases the likelihood of invasive species reaching crop areas. Understanding these pathways is crucial for developing preventive measures.

Achieving ecological balance involves recognizing the natural cycles of invasive species populations. Brown marmorated stink bugs, for example, have experienced boom-and-bust cycles. Environmental factors and scientific advancements have contributed to reducing these populations over time. One promising method for controlling stink bugs is biological control using a parasitoid species of stingless wasps. These tiny wasps lay their eggs inside stink bug eggs, destroying them upon hatching. Small releases of these wasps have shown potential in sustainably managing stink bug populations.

Ongoing Efforts and Future Strategies

The spotted lanternfly, first detected in New Jersey in 2018, presents a newer challenge. Initial research in Pennsylvania helped identify the lanternfly’s preferred habitats and behaviors. During the pandemic, significant infestations were reported in New Jersey’s wine grape crops. Collaborative efforts with experts like Julie Lockwood have led to the development of genetic identification methods for lanternflies. These methods inform growers on the best times and materials for spraying, thus reducing pesticide use.

Research continues to explore biological control approaches for the lanternfly. Although a few candidates have shown promise, further study is required to determine their effectiveness. The ongoing battle against invasive species underscores the importance of a multifaceted approach that includes ecological understanding, innovative management practices, and continuous adaptation to new challenges.