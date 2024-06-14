What Will Happen to the Olympic Village After the Paris 2024 Games are Over?

In preparation for the Paris 2024 Games, the Olympic and Paralympic Village emerges as a logistical necessity and a visionary project in sustainable urban development. Located in the Seine-Saint-Denis area, this former industrial site is transforming into a vibrant, eco-friendly neighborhood that will leave a lasting legacy of environmental stewardship and community integration.

Sustainable Living

During the Olympics and Paralympics, the Village will accommodate approximately 14,250 and 8,000 athletes, respectively. It will provide essential amenities such as medical facilities and dining venues capable of serving up to 60,000 meals daily. Designed with extensive input from athletes worldwide, the Village ensures a supportive environment that meets the highest standards of comfort and performance.

The village’s significance lies in its post-Games transformation, slated for completion by 2025. This ambitious phase will evolve the area into a fully-fledged sustainable city district featuring 2,500 new homes, including student residences and social housing. Central to its design are green spaces encompassing a 7.5-acre landscaped park and 17 acres of gardens, promoting biodiversity and enhancing the quality of urban life.

Beyond residential developments, the district will encompass 1.3 million sqft of office space, civic services, and 34,000 sqft of neighborhood shops. This mixed-use approach revitalizes the local economy, creates employment opportunities, and supports community engagement in Seine-Saint-Denis.

Environmental sustainability is at the heart of the Village’s design, aligning closely with Paris 2024’s commitment to hosting a low-carbon Games and the city’s Climate Plan for carbon neutrality by 2050. Innovative features such as triple-glazed windows, cooling floors for energy efficiency, and geothermal energy systems demonstrate a commitment to reducing environmental impact. Additionally, green roofs and urban gardens serve as habitats for local wildlife, contributing to biodiversity conservation within an urban setting.

Behind the Design

The Paris 2024 Olympic Village was a product of collaboration between key designers and builders. The architectural vision was led by Dominique Perrault, a prominent French architect known for his innovative approach to urban design. The detailed planning and execution were overseen by the uapS Agency, with Anne Mie Depuydt at the helm as the lead architect. Together, they crafted a sustainable and integrative design that will serve both the immediate needs of the Olympic Games and the future housing requirements of the city.

Several building firms were involved in constructing the Paris 2024 Olympic Village. Bouygues was responsible for constructing, maintaining, and running the center. Additionally, a consortium of companies submitted their bids to SOLIDEO (Société de Livraison des Ouvrages Olympiques—Olympic Works Delivery Company), responsible for delivering the Olympic facilities.