Emerson College, located in Boston's Theater District with a 1.5 million-square-foot campus, partners with national decarbonization leader Vicinity Energy to become the first college to use 100% carbon-free heating. (Photo Credit: Unsplash+)

Vicinity Energy, a national leader in decarbonization with a comprehensive portfolio of district energy systems across the United States, has announced the long-term renewal of its partnership with Emerson College, a distinguished higher education institution.

This collaboration sets a new precedent for campus sustainability, with Emerson College becoming the first in the nation to convert 100% of its heating operations by implementing Vicinity’s carbon-free thermal energy solution, eSteam, with an initiative that will significantly advance Emerson’s commitment to carbon neutrality.

Emerson College’s Commitment to Sustainability

Situated in Boston’s Theater District, Emerson College is at the forefront of sustainability in higher education. The college’s expansive 1.5 million-square-foot campus will now utilize Vicinity’s eSteam for all heating and hot water needs, ensuring that Emerson’s thermal operations are fully carbon-neutral.

“This project marks a pivotal moment in Emerson College’s journey towards environmental responsibility and sustainability,” stated Emerson President Jay M. Bernhardt.

Recognition and Achievements

Regularly ranked among the top 50 Green Colleges in the United States, Emerson College has achieved Gold status in the AASHE Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System, which evaluates the sustainability performance of colleges and universities.

Leadership and Innovation in Energy Solutions

Kevin Hagerty, CEO and president of Vicinity Energy said “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Emerson College. With innovative technologies and solutions like eSteam, we can offer a replicable model for higher education institutions to rapidly decarbonize. Together, we are leading by example, demonstrating the positive impacts of sustainable energy solutions on our communities and the environment.”

Setting a New Standard for Urban Sustainability

“This partnership sets a new standard for sustainability within urban higher education institutions, and we are proud to lead by example, demonstrating that significant, sustainable change is possible and necessary for the future,” added Jennifer Lamy, associate director of sustainability at Emerson College.

A Step Toward Carbon Neutrality by 2030

Partnering with Vicinity Energy on this project demonstrates Emerson’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in sustainability. The transition to eSteam is a significant step toward this ambitious goal, driving the entire Emerson campus toward carbon neutrality.