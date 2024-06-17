This initiative turns ocean-bound plastic into sports courts, keeping waste firmly out of the sea and on solid ground. (Photo by Naja Bertolt Jensen on Unsplash )

VersaCourt, a leading designer and manufacturer of athletic courts, has partnered with Tide Ocean SA, a Swiss supplier of high-quality recycled plastic granules, to introduce a sustainable athletic court system. The courts are manufactured using Tide Ocean’s recycled polypropylene granules derived from ocean-bound plastic waste, in a partnership aiming to improve the sports flooring industry while contributing to ocean protection efforts.

The initial phase of the manufacturing process involves Tide Ocean SA collecting ocean-bound plastic waste, which is then converted into recycled granules. VersaCourt subsequently uses these granules to produce durable and adaptable athletic court systems for various sports that are easily installable in diverse locations such as parking lots and backyards.

Bringing Communities Together through Sustainable Sports

The resilient court design by VersaCourt and Tide Ocean SA is engineered to foster community engagement and promote environmental stewardship. The first installation of a VersaCourt system in Progreso on the Yucatán Peninsula symbolizes this mission. Donated by the two companies, the court aims to raise awareness about pollution and unite the community through sports.

Thomas Schori, founder of Tide Ocean SA, highlighted the broader social impact of the partnership, emphasizing that using recycled materials from Mexico and the Caribbean helps reduce CO2 emissions and creates jobs and waste management systems in local communities. Schori noted that by giving waste a value, the initiative improves the quality of life for these communities.

Josh Nelson, Vice President of VersaCourt, reiterated the collaboration’s purpose-driven nature and expressed enthusiasm about setting an industry example for sustainability and environmental responsibility, underscoring the partnership’s mutual benefits and positive global impact.

Commitment to Environmental Standards and Circular Economy

Products made with Tide Ocean’s granules comply with international standards, including REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals) and RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances). Additionally, some materials have met FDA and Toy Safety Standards.

Tide Ocean is certified by several organizations, including the Global Recycle Standard (GRS), Recycled Claim Standard (RCS), and Ocean Bound Plastic Certification (OBP). These certifications affirm the quality and safety of Tide’s recycled materials, ensuring they are suitable for everyday use and contribute to sustainable practices.

VersaCourt and Tide Ocean’s proactive approach to recycling and upcycling highlights the potential for innovative solutions across the plastics industry. The partnership addresses critical environmental challenges and promotes a circular economy by focusing on ocean-bound plastic waste and preventing new plastic from entering the oceans.