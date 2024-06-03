A new UNICEF study shows that powering health facilities with resilient energy could add $296 million to the economy by 2044. (Credit: UNICEF)

A new study by the Economist Impact Unit for UNICEF highlights the critical importance of developing resilient energy systems to power health facilities in Pakistan. The study projects that such advancements could prevent over 175,000 deaths by 2030.

UNICEF’s report emphasizes that improved energy resilience would yield significant economic benefits, contributing $296 million to Pakistan’s fragile economy over the next 20 years by reducing maternal, adult, and infant mortality rates.

The study emerges amidst an intense heat wave gripping Pakistan, exacerbating the strain on the country’s healthcare system and sickening thousands. Temperatures in various regions soared as high as 120°F on Friday, prompting authorities to urge the public to stay indoors, hydrate, and avoid unnecessary travel. This heat wave has surged the power demand, overwhelming existing electricity sources.

Resilient Energy in Pakistan

UNICEF defines resilient energy as reliable, flexible, accessible, and quality power supplies capable of withstanding and rapidly recovering from unanticipated shocks, such as power outages and floods.

Providing resilient electricity to schools would reduce dropout rates and enhance children’s learning, leading to greater future earning potential. According to the research, this could contribute an additional $2.3 billion to Pakistan’s economy by 2040. With Pakistan recently declaring an education emergency, investments in energy resilience could help bring 26 million out-of-school children back into classrooms. Furthermore, it could power approximately 20% of off-grid schools in two Pakistani provinces.

“Children depend on schools, health centers, and safe drinking water for survival, yet these facilities often don’t have the electricity supply to function optimally. As the current heat wave grips the country, electricity needs have skyrocketed, leading to shortfalls that can endanger children’s health,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF’s representative in Pakistan.

Energy and Water Infrastructure

Globally, 3.5 billion people lack reliable power. In Pakistan, climate change exacerbates the disruption of energy generation and distribution, with climate-induced monsoon floods in 2022 killing 1,739 people and damaging nearly half of the water infrastructure, including storage tanks, wells, and supply lines. This year, Pakistan experienced its wettest April since 1961, with more than double the usual rainfall, leading to deadly flooding and destruction of property and farmland.

UNICEF has been actively restoring water systems for 350,000 people across 375 locations after the 2022 floods and has implemented several solar electrification initiatives in Pakistan.

“Pakistan has an abundance of renewable resources, and by investing in them, we are tapping into a gold mine to help children,” Fadil stated. “We need the private sector to play a bigger role as public sector resources will not be enough. This is everybody’s business.”

UNICEF’s call for enhanced investment in resilient energy systems underscores the urgent need for a collective effort to safeguard the health and well-being of Pakistan’s population, particularly its children, amid escalating climate challenges.