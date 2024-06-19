Understanding Farmers’ Beliefs: A Path to Microbiome-Supportive Practices

Did you know the world's largest living organism is a honey fungus (Armillaria ostoyae) in Oregon's Blue Mountains? It spans about 2,385 acres (965 hectares) and is estimated to be over 2,400 years old. This massive fungal network grows primarily underground, spreading through roots and soil, and is considered a single organism due to its genetic makeup. (Credit: Unsplash+)

A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Cornell University reveals that organic farmers’ beliefs about the soil microbiome significantly influence their soil management practices. The research, published in Renewable Agriculture and Food Systems, underscores the importance of understanding farmers’ motivations to promote and adopt practices that support beneficial soil microorganisms.

Impact of Beliefs on Soil Management

The study surveyed 85 organic vegetable farmers in New York to gauge their microbiome beliefs, farming practices, and motivations. Farmers were provided with soil sampling kits and a brief explanation of the interaction between soil microbes and plant defenses. The survey found that 96% of the farmers believed their farm’s microbiome influences plant defenses and pest suppression. However, there was notable variability in beliefs about which factors promote a healthy microbiome.

Farmers who prioritized on-farm practices such as no-till and cover cropping were likelier to adopt these microbiome-friendly methods. These practices are consistent with existing literature, which indicates their effectiveness in supporting soil microorganisms. Demographic factors, such as farm size and the farmer’s age, also influenced the adoption of practices. Larger farms tended to be less diversified and less likely to implement no-till or biological mulches, suggesting that promoting these practices on a larger scale requires tailored strategies.

Farmers who believed in the importance of both on-farm and external factors were more likely to adopt practices that promote the pest-suppressive microbiome. Demographic variables, while important, did not fully predict practice adoption, highlighting the necessity of examining beliefs to understand farmer motivations comprehensively.

The study’s findings indicate that beliefs about the soil microbiome significantly drive the adoption of sustainable farming practices. Farmers with smaller farms, those whose farming was their primary income source, and those with less time in organic management were more inclined to adopt microbiome-supportive practices. Older farmers and those with extensive experience in organic production showed distinct patterns in their practice adoption.

Promoting Microbiome-Supportive Practices

Understanding farmers’ beliefs and motivations is crucial to encouraging them to adopt microbiome-supportive practices. Extension services and land management agencies can leverage this understanding to tailor their messages and strategies. Observable reductions in pest damage increased marketable yields, and environmental benefits were significant motivators for farmers.

Recommendations from extension agents and the ease of integrating new practices with existing ones also played a crucial role.

Socio-ecological models linking farmer beliefs, demographics, and farm characteristics to ecological outcomes are underdeveloped. Developing these models can enhance the prediction and promotion of sustainable practices, and understanding the local heterogeneity of beliefs and targeting specific subgroups could improve adoption rates of microbiome-supportive practices.

This study emphasizes the importance of recognizing and addressing the beliefs of organic farmers to promote the adoption of sustainable practices. Future research should focus on linking these beliefs with agroecosystem ecological outcomes, leveraging interdisciplinary approaches to foster farming practices that support the pest-suppressive soil microbiome.