On June 12, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released the “National Strategy for Reducing Food Loss and Waste and Recycling Organics.” This initiative is part of President Biden’s comprehensive approach to addressing climate change, enhancing food security, and promoting environmental justice and a circular economy.

Addressing Environmental and Economic Impacts

Recent EPA research indicates that 58% of methane emissions from landfills are attributable to food waste. Annually, food loss and waste in the U.S. generate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions equivalent to those from 60 coal-fired power plants. The strategy aims to prevent and divert organic waste from landfills, thereby reducing GHG emissions and creating opportunities to build community-scale organics recycling infrastructure, particularly in areas with environmental justice concerns.

In the U.S., over one-third of municipal waste (nearly 100 million tons per year) is organic, with food waste comprising the majority. Wasting food exacerbates climate change, releases pollutants, and affects water and soil quality. Annually, the average American family of four wastes $1,500 worth of food. Globally, food loss and waste account for 8% of anthropogenic GHG emissions.

Strategic Objectives and Actions

The strategy focuses on four main objectives:

Prevent Food Loss

Prevent Food Waste

Increase Recycling Rate for Organic Waste

Support Policies to Incentivize Prevention and Recycling

For each objective, specific actions are outlined. EPA’s actions include developing a national consumer education campaign, testing innovative waste reduction approaches across the supply chain, supporting organics recycling infrastructure, and expanding the market for recycled organic products.

Commitment from USDA and FDA

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack highlighted USDA’s dedication to reducing food waste. “USDA is committed to reducing food loss and waste, facilitating many programs and activities to assist farmers, producers, communities, and businesses. This National Strategy charts a course to reduce our nation’s food loss and waste by 50% by 2030, and I am proud of the actions outlined for USDA and our Federal partners. Everyone has a role to play in reducing food loss and waste, and I hope that these federal commitments will inspire and catalyze action in the private sector and communities around the US.”

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D., added, “The FDA is committed to completing the actions outlined in the National Strategy that incentivize and encourage food loss and waste prevention and organics recycling. Along with the FDA, USDA and EPA efforts, U.S. consumers and retailers play an important role in meeting the National Strategy’s goal of reducing food loss and waste by 2030. As part of the release of this Strategy, the FDA has made important resources available to guide, support, and accelerate their food loss and waste activities including the 2022 Food Code, Tips to Reduce Food Waste, and the Food Loss and Waste Social Media Toolkit.”

A Holistic Approach to Food Waste and Climate Change

The newly released strategy sets forth tangible goals for government agencies, retailers, and consumers to prevent food waste and enhance the recycling of food and organic materials. This is a critical step in reducing GHG emissions, cutting costs for households and businesses, and fostering cleaner, healthier communities. The strategy is also a key element of the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, introduced during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in September 2022.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Each year, too much food produced in the United States ends up in landfills instead of on dining room tables. This hurts our economy by raising the cost of food and contributing to climate pollution. The National Strategy we are announcing today provides a comprehensive set of actions that the Biden-Harris Administration will take to reduce waste and protect our environment while improving food security and saving money for families and businesses.”

Background and Impact

The strategy supports the National Food Loss and Waste Reduction Goal to reduce food loss and waste by 50% by 2030, which is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Target 12.3. This goal also aligns with the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan, highlighting the significant and rapid impact of reducing food loss on mitigating GHG emissions.

To further support this initiative, the EPA is investing nearly $200 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law into recycling programs, the largest federal investment in recycling in 30 years. These programs, which align with the President’s Justice40 Initiative, aim to benefit disadvantaged communities and include over $83 million dedicated to organics recycling projects.