Tokyo Steel Japan has announced the launch of its new proprietary green steel brand, enso. The enso circle, deeply symbolic in Japanese culture, represents eternity, infinity, harmony, balance, and the cyclical nature of life. This symbolism underscores Tokyo Steel’s dedication to the circular economy through its products. The enso logo, transitioning from charcoal to green, highlights the company’s evolution from carbon-intensive production to green steel.

Advancing Low Carbon Production

Tokyo Steel achieves lower embodied carbon emissions by employing electric arc production using recycled steel scrap and highly efficient operating processes, eliminating emission-intensive steps typical in traditional blast furnace methods. The initial enso product range includes Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) and Hot Rolled Plate (HRP), with future plans to expand downstream.

Comparatively, enso HRC embodies approximately one-third of the carbon emissions of market-leading EU blast furnace producers, while enso HRP embodies about one-fifth. Tokyo Steel has consistently supplied these low-carbon products to the EU market, catering to growing demand from construction, manufacturing, and renewable energy industries.

Future Innovations and Expansion

To further enhance the enso range, Tokyo Steel plans to introduce an ultra-low-carbon emissions product manufactured using 100% renewable energy, expected to be available later in 2024. Hisanori Sakai, Executive Officer GM of International Sales Department at Tokyo Steel, emphasized the company’s role as a low-carbon steel producer. He noted the importance of the enso brand in showcasing its commitment to the circular economy and reducing embodied carbon emissions.

Strategic Partnerships and Market Demand

The enso brand’s development was in partnership with Stemcor, a leading independent global steel trading company. A Stemcor Group spokesperson highlighted the increasing demand for lower embodied carbon emissions steel products in Europe, particularly in light of the upcoming EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Tokyo Steel’s enso range is thus positioned as a highly attractive option for companies aiming to secure cleaner supply chains.

Tokyo Steel remains committed to achieving the lowest possible levels of embodied carbon emissions through technological advances and increased use of renewable energy in production. The company will manage the supply of enso to Europe, adhering to all import regulations and requirements set by the European Union.