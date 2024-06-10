There are currently over 540,000 active USTs in the United States, with corrosion, improper installation, and poor maintenance being the primary causes of leaks. (Photo for illustrative purposes only by Preston Bousley on Unsplash )

Owning and operating an underground storage tank (UST) involves serious practical and legal responsibilities. These systems have the potential to leak, often going unnoticed for long periods, resulting in severe environmental damage and costly clean-ups. Understanding the common causes of UST leaks and having the proper detection mechanisms in place is essential for safety and compliance.

Recent incidents highlight the ongoing risk and impact of underground storage tank (UST) leaks. Earlier this year, the state of Washington found a Chevron Station owner liable in a gas leak. In the past week, a petroleum spill at a Porter County, Indiana truck stop and a significant gasoline leak/explosion in Broward County, Florida underscore the critical need for vigilant management and maintenance of these systems.

Considerations for Underground Storage

The quality of installation is the most significant risk with new tank installations. Testing should be rigorous, and small leaks from pipes and fittings need to be repaired before concreting. For older steel systems, original installation quality, ground disturbance, and changing soil conditions are key contributing factors.

Corrosion of underground fuel systems is a major source of leaks, particularly in old single-walled steel tanks without cathodic protection and steel pipelines. The risk of leaks due to corrosion depends on several factors, including the tank’s age, type of fuel, soil type, groundwater presence, and the use of cathodic protection.

Using materials in underground fuel systems that are incompatible with the stored product increases the risk of leaks. For instance, fiberglass resin tanks are not compatible with ethanol, which can compromise the integrity of the fiberglass.

The quality of backfill around underground tanks is crucial, including its strength, permeability, and moisture content. Poor-quality backfill can lead to leaks, causing concrete to sink and impacting tank and pipework integrity.

Aside from Installation Issues

External factors can also cause leaks, with effects that may be immediate or develop over time. These factors include punctures from external works like drilling, ground movement due to drought, and tank movement by groundwater. Early detection is critical as most leaks start small but increase over time.

In addition to leaks, spills can occur due to overfilling tanks, pump leaks, failing pressure line fittings, delivery spills, customer overfills, and non-operational shut-off valves on nozzles. Prompt and appropriate spill clean-up is essential, with on-site procedures for operators to follow.

Leaks from underground fuel systems can severely impact the environment. Pollution from a UST can contaminate soil, groundwater, nearby rivers, streams, and air, damaging local ecosystems and water sources for many years.

Health, Safety and Economics

Fuels at service stations are hazardous chemicals. Petrol, being highly flammable, contains toxic and carcinogenic hydrocarbon components. The environmental release of these fuels poses significant health and safety risks.

Leaks can lead to direct financial loss through product loss. However, clean-up and remediation of contaminated soil or groundwater can be far more costly. As an owner or operator, you may also be liable for third-party damages, and your business may suffer revenue loss during remediation works.

Regulatory Fines and Monitoring

Non-compliance with UST regulations can result in fines costing tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. Remediation works or required upgrades to meet regulatory standards can cost millions.

Understanding the top causes of underground storage tank leaks is vital for maintaining safety, compliance, and environmental protection. Proactive measures and regular monitoring can prevent leaks, safeguard health, and mitigate financial and regulatory risks. Effective management of UST systems ensures long-term sustainability and operational efficiency.

The EPA has recently announced a $315 million investment in the brownfields program, primarily funded by the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed by President Joe Biden. This investment aims to enhance efforts to clean up and repurpose contaminated sites in 262 communities around the U.S., in a move to address the environmental and health impacts of leaking underground storage tanks.