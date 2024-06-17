The April Salumei Project is set to prevent the release of 22.8 million tonnes of greenhouse gases while protecting over 600,000 hectares of virgin rainforest. (Credit: Unsplash)

Leading Asia-Pacific carbon offsetting solutions provider Tasman Environmental Markets (TEM), in collaboration with the Pacific Forest Alliance, has introduced an innovative five-year Sustainable Development Plan for the April Salumei rainforest conservation project in Papua New Guinea. This plan aims to deliver long-term community benefits and enhance sustainable development in the region.

Project Significance

The April Salumei Project, the largest rainforest conservation initiative in the Pacific, protects over 600,000 hectares of virgin rainforest. Launched in conjunction with World Rainforest Day, this project underscores the critical role of rainforests in safeguarding the planet’s future.

The Sustainable Development Plan developed through community and landowner consultations, integrates carbon finance into structured, long-term social development programs and is committed to providing enduring benefits to local communities.

Adrian Enright, CEO of TEM, emphasized the plan’s focus on promoting inclusive and sustainable community development to improve the livelihoods of local communities in the April Salumei project area over the long term.

Implementation Framework

Designed with the help of development consultants SMEC, the plan identifies key priorities through extensive community engagement. Activities will be phased over five years, addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, 4, 7, 8, 13, 15, and 17.

Community Capacity Building: Establishing six Community Implementation Committees composed of traditional landholders, who will receive training to support the implementation of various activities. This aims to enhance local resourcing strategies, leading to sustainable livelihood improvements.

Access to Education: Ensuring schools have adequate learning materials and access to basic facilities such as power, clean water, and sanitation.

Health Outcomes: Reducing waterborne diseases and increasing access to vaccinations to prevent diseases like measles, polio, diphtheria, and whooping cough.

The initial phase of the framework, currently underway, focuses on short-term improvement projects in health, education, capacity building, and economic development. These initiatives will be implemented over the next two years.

Climate Finance and Revenue Sharing

The April Salumei REDD+ project, managed by TEM and the Pacific Forest Alliance, prevents the release of 22.8 million tonnes of greenhouse gases by conserving the rainforest. The project also channels climate finance through a benefit-sharing agreement, allocating 60% of the revenue from carbon offset sales to traditional landholders and community members, thereby reducing poverty and enhancing local well-being.

April Salumei project carbon credits are currently available for spot purchase, with forward vintages of credits available through offtake agreements extending to 2030.

Launching the Sustainable Development Plan for the April Salumei rainforest conservation project marks a significant step towards achieving sustainable community development and environmental conservation in Papua New Guinea. Through collaborative efforts, TEM and the Pacific Forest Alliance set a precedent for integrating carbon finance into long-term social and environmental benefits.

