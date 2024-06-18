Did you know that agrivoltaics maximizes land use and improves animal welfare? Grazing sheep and pigs provide natural vegetation control, reducing mechanical mowing and herbicides, while enjoying a safe habitat. This sustainable symbiosis benefits both the environment and local agriculture. (Credit: Energy Support Services)

Energy Support Services (ESS), a wholly owned subsidiary of New Energy Equity, LLC, has launched an innovative agrivoltaics solution with DSD Renewables (DSD) for managing vegetation at a solar energy site in Winchester, Virginia. The company provides Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and Asset Management support for solar projects, managing 170MW across 15 states for over 30 different customer entities. Agrivoltaics combines agriculture and solar energy generation on the same land.

Addressing Challenging Terrain with Agrivoltaics

The 1.8MW ground-mounted solar project, located on rocky terrain and exposed stone, made traditional mowing impossible due to the risk of damaging equipment. DSD partnered with ESS to address this and develop a creative alternative for maintaining the 7-acre site at The Village at Orchard Ridge (TVOR), a Lutheran retirement community. ESS contracted with Katahdin Acres, a member of the American Solar Grazing Association (ASGA), to employ sheep and pigs for vegetation management through grazing.

Energy Support Services, DSD Renewables, and Katahdin Acres worked together to address initial concerns from the retirement community residents about the welfare of the animals. This included ensuring proper food, water, shelter, and protection from wildlife. A “meet-and-greet” was organized where residents could interact with some of the kunekune pigs and sheep, and the experienced team from Katahdin Acres answered questions, alleviating any concerns.

Benefits of Agrivoltaics

According to Conrad Gross, General Manager of Energy Support Services, agrivoltaics is a cost-efficient and innovative vegetation management strategy allowing solar installations in previously deemed unsuitable areas. By leveraging the Solar Grazing Association’s directory and partnering with local businesses, the Winchester community effectively collaborates to generate renewable energy in challenging environments.

David Eisenbud, Senior Director – Origination at DSD, highlighted the dual benefits of this approach. Using sheep and pigs for ground maintenance provides the animals with a safe environment to roam while optimizing land use for renewable projects. This innovative solution underscores the commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of solar projects in local communities.

Successful Implementation and Future Prospects

The vegetation management strategy has proven successful, with lambs born this spring now thriving on the available forage. Maintenance costs associated with grazing are 60% lower than traditional mowing, and the forage quality has significantly improved from the weedy growth observed before the animals’ introduction.