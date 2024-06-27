The increasing global concern over microplastics has reached new heights following alarming discoveries about their pervasive presence in human bodies, including the latest research detailing findings in every human semen sample tested.

Alongside new research revealing the scale and scope of the global apparel industry’s contribution to plastic leakage, this has prompted a surge in public interest, as evidenced by skyrocketing Google searches related to microplastics, and a call to action from key stakeholders like CleanHub and Cotton Incorporated.

Rising Global Concern over Microplastics

Earlier this month, news broke that microplastics have been found in penile tissue, following closely on the heels of last month’s study identifying twelve different types of microplastics in human and canine testes samples. These studies have caused global searches for the term ‘microplastics’ to hit a record-high Google Trends score of 100. This metric, representing peak popularity, is highlighted in new research from CleanHub, a global startup dedicated to preventing plastic from reaching the sea. The findings of these studies are amplifying public awareness, leading to increased curiosity about microplastics’ effects on human health and ways to mitigate exposure.

Nikki Stones, Vice President of Marketing at CleanHub, emphasized the urgency of improving recycling practices and reducing plastic production to combat the microplastics crisis. “The findings of this latest study have clearly resonated with many people who are understandably worried for their health, and that of their children. This should be used as a turning point on plastic use and recycling,” Stones stated.

Health Implications of Microplastics

Microplastics have earlier been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, as well as other health issues. Related search terms such as ‘microplastics testicles,’ ‘microplastics found in semen,’ and ‘how to remove microplastics from your body’ reflect the public’s growing anxiety and desire for solutions, while searches for ‘microplastics in penises’ has increased by 3550%.

While most research has focused on the inhalation and ingestion of micro- and nano- plastics, there has been somewhat limited research on dermal absorption. However, an April 2024 study out of the University of Birmingham demonstrated that microplastics could leach toxic chemicals when they come into contact with sweat, making them available for absorption through the skin. This raises concerns about the use of synthetic fabrics in clothing and their role in microplastic contamination of the body.

Synthetic fabrics may shed nanofibers that can be absorbed by the body, raising concerns about everyday clothing choices. Earlier research has shown that silver nanoparticles smaller than 4 nm can easily penetrate healthy skin, while particles between 4 and 20 nm can partially penetrate both healthy and damaged skin. Nanoplastics, which can also fall within these size ranges, could exhibit similar penetration behaviors.

Apparel Industry’s Role in Plastic Pollution

A study published this month by Cotton Incorporated in Nature Communications reveals that the global apparel industry is responsible for 14% of total plastic leakage into the environment, equivalent to approximately 8.3 million metric tons annually. This leakage arises from the production, use, and disposal of synthetic garments.

The Cotton Incorporated study recommends several strategies to mitigate plastic pollution in the apparel industry, including the selection of natural, non-synthetic fibers, designing products for durability, and prioritizing reuse, remanufacturing, and recycling. Additionally, it stresses the importance of assessing other environmental indicators such as climate change and non-renewable resource use alongside plastic pollution.

Given these findings, it is crucial to explore practical measures to reduce exposure to microplastics and their associated health risks.

Practical Measures to Reduce Microplastic Exposure

In response to this growing public awareness, CleanHub has published a guide identifying seven everyday items that are top releasers of microplastics, offering alternative solutions to minimize exposure. These include:

Plastic Cutting Boards: Replace with tempered glass or paper fiber chopping boards.

Microwavable Food Containers: Use ceramic or glass containers instead.

Ice Cubes (pre-packaged and plastic trays): Opt for stainless steel or silicone ice cube trays.

Paper Cups: Switch to reusable stainless-steel flasks or bottles.

Tea Bags: Use loose tea leaves in a cast-iron teapot or a metal strainer.

Synthetic Makeup: Choose cosmetics with natural ingredients and plastic-free packaging.

Polyester Clothing: Wear clothing made from natural fibers like cotton or hemp.

A Call to Action for Sustainable Practices

Beyond the concerns raised by synthetic clothing, microplastics infiltrate our lives through various pathways, including the food we eat, the water we drink, and the air we breathe. This pervasive exposure heightens the necessity for comprehensive solutions.

As public awareness grows, it is crucial for both consumers and industries to adopt measures that reduce plastic use and enhance efforts to protect human health and the environment. Steps include choosing natural fibers over synthetics, supporting improved waste management systems, and advocating for stronger regulations on new plastic production and disposal systems.