SBTi Validates Chemours’ Aggressive Emissions Goals Amid Governance Expansion

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) has achieved a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved its near-term science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets.

Approved Near-Term Targets

Chemours’ approved targets include:

An absolute 60% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030 from a 2018 baseline.

A new Scope 3 target to reduce emissions by 25% per ton of product by 2030.

Dr. Amber Wellman, Chemours’ Chief Sustainability Officer, emphasized the significance of this approval, stating, “Receiving approval for our near-term science-based emissions reduction targets from the SBTi marks a critical milestone in Chemours’ sustainability journey. We are committed to making a meaningful impact in the global fight against climate change, including through our sustainable offerings and responsible manufacturing practices.”

SBTi’s Formalization and Expansion

The approval comes as the SBTi announces key advancements in transforming into a formal voluntary standard-setter. Earlier this month, the initiative unveiled key elements of the governance for its validation services entity, marking a pivotal step towards institutionalizing its role in climate target validation globally.

Luiz Amaral, CEO of SBTi, highlighted the organization’s progress, noting, “As we hit 5500 validated targets globally, we are witnessing exponential growth in the adoption of science-based targets across all regions, with significant representation from Asia. Now, we move another step forward with the appointment of the independent Validation Council and the call for a Board of Directors for the validation services entity. These are critical steps which will continue the separation between standard-setting and target validation services and help equip the validation services entity to meet the continued momentum from companies and financial institutions worldwide to set climate targets.”

Independent Validation Council and Board of Directors

The newly appointed five-member Validation Council will oversee decision-making within the validation services entity, ensuring rigorous and impartial validation processes. These members were selected based on their extensive verification experience, bringing individual expertise to uphold the integrity of SBTi’s validation standards.

Simultaneously, SBTi has opened a call for non-executive directors to serve on the Board of the validation services entity. This strategic move reinforces the separation between standard-setting and validation functions, ensuring essential governance and compliance frameworks are in place.

Looking ahead, Chemours remains committed to advancing its sustainability agenda, leveraging innovations across its product portfolio to drive environmental stewardship. By aligning with SBTi’s rigorous standards and contributing to global climate goals, Chemours aims to lead by example within the chemical industry.