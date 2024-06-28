Revitalizing Contaminated Sites for Economic and Community Growth in Michigan

From October 2021 to July 2023, 51 sites in Michigan were approved for brownfield incentives through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. (Credit: Michigan.gov)

Across Michigan, the transformation of blighted and contaminated sites into thriving community hubs is becoming a reality, thanks to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) Brownfield Program. Since its inception in 2019, EGLE has allocated over $151 million in brownfield grants, loans, and incentives to 359 sites across 50 communities, generating more than 19,229 jobs and spurring $7.3 billion in private investments.

A prime example of this transformation is the SVRC Marketplace in Saginaw, which revitalized the former site of The Saginaw News. After closing its downtown newsroom in 2012, the building remained vacant for three years. A redevelopment plan for this site and five adjacent properties previously occupied by businesses such as a gas station, service center, lumber warehouse, and Michigan Saw Company led to significant environmental challenges due to contamination from foundry sand, metals, and chemical compounds.

State investment exceeded $7 million for this project, including over $820,000 from EGLE for removing contaminated soil, asbestos abatement, and demolition. This redevelopment project resulted in a $22 million capital investment, creating 100 full- and part-time jobs and removing 6,634 tons of contaminated soil, illustrating the significant impact of brownfield investments.

During a recent tour and roundtable discussion at the SVRC Marketplace, EGLE Director Phil Roos emphasized the dual benefits of brownfield redevelopment: “Investing in the redevelopment of brownfield sites is about both cleaning up the past and creating brighter futures for Michigan’s communities, economy, and environment.”

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore noted the substantial community benefits: “The transformation of the former Saginaw News building into a thriving marketplace has spurred commerce and investment and created hundreds of jobs and opportunities for local residents and businesses. The collaborative efforts behind this redevelopment highlight the importance of investing in blighted properties.”

State Representative Amos O’Neal echoed these sentiments: “Revitalizing vacant and blighted buildings improves the quality of life for residents and offers a vision of a more prosperous future. The SVRC Marketplace is a testament to the power of state and local partnerships in driving community betterment for future generations.”

EGLE’s Brownfield Program collaborates with communities and developers to repurpose contaminated properties, creating economic opportunities while safeguarding public health and the environment. The program provides technical guidance and financial incentives to assess and mitigate environmental risks, ensuring the best long-term outcomes based on rigorous scientific data.

From October 2021 to July 2023, 51 sites in Michigan were approved for brownfield incentives through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Those sites are expected to improve 5.5 million square feet of industrial space.