Maryland residents are among the 89.3 million Americans affected by contamination of their drinking water with toxic “forever chemicals,” collectively known as PFAS, according to new data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This development follows the EPA’s recent implementation of landmark drinking water standards that establish stringent limits on two of the most harmful PFAS compounds: PFOA and PFOS.

Testing and Findings in Maryland

The latest testing cycle in 2023 and 2024 revealed PFAS presence in at least one-third of the 4,750 public water systems sampled nationwide. Specifically, 41 Maryland public water systems have reported the presence of these chemicals. An Environmental Working Group (EWG) analysis indicates that many of these systems have PFAS levels exceeding the proposed federal limits, while some remain below the threshold.

Military Bases and PFAS Contamination

The EWG’s analysis highlights that many contaminated water systems are linked to military installations. Notable sites with substantial PFAS contamination include Fort Detrick in Frederick, the former Naval Surface Warfare Center in Silver Spring, Fort Meade near Odenton, Aberdeen Proving Ground, the former Annapolis Bay Head Road Annex, and the Gunpowder Military Reservation in Baltimore County.

According to Defense Department data compiled by the EWG, more than 700 U.S. military sites have either confirmed or suspected discharges of toxic PFAS chemicals, primarily from using PFAS-based firefighting foam. The EWG map highlights these sites across all 50 states, where military regulations mandated using PFAS-based aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) for over five decades.

As of 2023, water sampling and laboratory tests have confirmed PFAS contamination in drinking water or groundwater at 455 sites. The remaining 255 sites, identified by the Department of Defense PFAS Task Force, could potentially be contaminated and require further testing.

Lesser Contaminated Systems

Some water systems, including those managed by the City of Rockville, the Howard County Department of Public Works, and the town of North East, have reported PFAS levels below the proposed federal limits. However, this does not diminish the broader concern regarding the extent of contamination across the state.

Future Testing, Compliance, and Implications

The extent of PFAS contamination is likely more widespread than currently known, as the recent testing covered only one-third of water systems serving 90% of the U.S. population. Under the new EPA regulations, any public water utility serving over 3,000 customers must test for 29 individual PFAS chemicals by 2026. The regulations mandate reducing PFAS levels to near zero, representing the first national drinking water limit on these pervasive and long-lasting chemicals.

PFAS, found in a variety of everyday items from food packaging and cookware to firefighting foams, has been linked to serious health issues, including cancer. The EPA’s revised health guidance now suggests that no level of PFAS exposure is considered safe, a significant shift from a decade ago when the advisory limit was 70 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS combined.

Economic and Legal Challenges

Implementing these new standards will incur significant costs, potentially reaching tens of billions of dollars, with the financial burden falling heaviest on smaller communities. Consequently, legal challenges from utility groups are anticipated.

Environmental and health advocates have praised the new rule and criticized PFAS manufacturers for concealing the hazards of these chemicals for decades. They argue that earlier intervention could have mitigated widespread contamination. According to Scott Faber of the EWG, reducing PFAS in drinking water is the most effective strategy for minimizing exposure, as controlling these chemicals in other sources like food or household items proves more challenging.

The EPA’s new drinking water standards for PFAS are pivotal in addressing a critical public health issue. While Maryland, like many states, grapples with the widespread presence of these toxic chemicals, the new regulations aim to provide safer drinking water for millions despite the impending economic and legal challenges.