Ørsted, a global leader in renewable energy, has announced the completion of the Helena Energy Center, a 518 MW combined wind and solar project located in Bee County, South Texas. This significant milestone marks the culmination of Ørsted’s first co-located wind and solar initiative, underscoring the company’s innovative approach to sustainable energy solutions.

The Helena Energy Center integrates two substantial renewable energy sources: the 268 MW Helena Wind farm and the 250 MWAC Sparta Solar farm. Together, they are poised to generate enough clean energy to power over 110,000 homes and businesses in Texas annually. The center has already secured multiple contracts, ensuring a stable market for the energy produced.

Strategic Vision and Community Impact

David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted, highlighted the significance of this project: “Helena Energy Center is unique in that it’s Ørsted’s first co-located wind and solar project and the largest renewable energy project in our global onshore portfolio. Taking advantage of the Gulf of Mexico’s strong coastal winds and abundant sunshine, this project will offer reliable energy to Texas’ grid and economic opportunity for the local community. In reaching full operations, Helena Energy Center brings Ørsted’s global operating onshore portfolio to 4.8 GW. We look forward to building on that momentum as more onshore projects come online in the US this year.”

The completion of Helena Energy Center represents a major step forward in Ørsted’s broader strategy to enhance its renewable energy portfolio. With over 1.3 GW of additional onshore renewable assets currently under construction in the U.S., Ørsted is on track to further expand its influence, with approximately 1.1 GW expected to become operational in 2024.

Local Celebration and Economic Benefits

To commemorate the project’s completion, Ørsted hosted a community celebration at the Helena facility. The event brought together project partners, landowners, community members, and local and state elected officials. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the facility, which features 66 wind turbines and over 600,000 solar panels.

Texas Senator Morgan LaMantia, representing Bee County, expressed enthusiasm for the project’s local impact: “This project should come as welcome news to all Texans as it provides significant clean power to our state when all eyes are on grid reliability. I’m especially proud that the Bee County community will also benefit from workforce opportunities, public school support, and funding for rural areas like ours.”

The construction phase of the Helena Energy Center created approximately 500 jobs, boosting the local economy. Long-term operations and maintenance of the facility will continue to support local employment and contribute to the region’s economic vitality.

Ørsted’s Broader Renewable Energy Portfolio

Ørsted’s achievement with the Helena Energy Center complements its extensive portfolio of renewable energy projects. Key projects include:

Block Island Wind Farm : The first operational offshore wind farm in the U.S., located off the coast of Rhode Island with a capacity of 30 MW.

: The first operational offshore wind farm in the U.S., located off the coast of Rhode Island with a capacity of 30 MW. Revolution Wind : A 704 MW project expected to be operational by 2025, supplying clean energy to Rhode Island and Connecticut.

: A 704 MW project expected to be operational by 2025, supplying clean energy to Rhode Island and Connecticut. Sunrise Wind : A 924 MW offshore wind farm off the coast of New York, also set to be operational by 2025, capable of powering nearly 600,000 homes.

: A 924 MW offshore wind farm off the coast of New York, also set to be operational by 2025, capable of powering nearly 600,000 homes. South Fork Wind: New York’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm, with a capacity of 132 MW, began delivering power in March 2024.

These projects highlight Ørsted’s role as a key player in the renewable energy sector, continuously advancing technology and infrastructure to meet the growing demand for clean energy. The successful implementation of this co-located wind and solar project sets a precedent for future developments in the renewable energy sector.