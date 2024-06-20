The SK6000 crane, once fully assembled, will stand as tall as a 60-story building, demonstrating not only its immense lifting power but also its remarkable engineering and design. (Credit: Mammoet)

Mammoet, a global leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport, has commenced the assembly of the SK6000, the world’s most powerful land-based crane, at its Westdorpe facility in the Netherlands. This monumental project signifies a new era in heavy lifting technology, offering unparalleled lifting capacity and reach and revolutionizing construction methodologies for large-scale projects.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

The SK6000 ring crane is a testament to Mammoet’s dedication to innovation and sustainability. Notably, the crane offers full electric operation, facilitating the transition to cleaner power sources while reducing the carbon footprint of energy projects. This groundbreaking technology supports more efficient and environmentally friendly construction practices.

Unprecedented Lifting Capacity for Multiple Sectors

The SK6000 boasts a maximum capacity of 6,000 tons and can lift components weighing up to 3,000 tons to a height of 220 meters. This extraordinary lifting power enables Mammoet’s customers to build more efficiently with larger components, thereby reducing project logistics, integration, and mobilization phases.

This advanced crane represents a significant leap forward for projects in emerging energy sectors. It supports the construction of next-generation wind turbine and foundation components, crucial for achieving higher yields from offshore wind farms. Additionally, the SK6000 offers new modular construction options for nuclear facilities, enhancing cost-effectiveness and safety.

In the oil and gas sector, the SK6000 facilitates new build and expansion projects, allowing them to benefit from economies of scale on an unprecedented level. The crane builds on the proven design philosophy of Mammoet’s SK190 and SK350 series, which have already demonstrated their efficacy in the market.

Assembly Progress and Project Goals

Following the mobilization of all parts to Mammoet’s Westdorpe site, initial assembly work includes constructing the crane’s base frame, power packs, and control room. Mammoet’s auxiliary cranes, including two 250-ton crawler cranes and a 140-ton Gottwald mobile harbor crane, are aiding in the build.

Koen Brouwers, Project Manager for the SK6000, expressed his excitement, stating that the SK6000 represents a thrilling new chapter for Mammoet and modular construction in heavy industry. He highlighted the crane’s exceptional hook height, outreach, and lifting capacity, which surpasses any other crane on the market. Brouwers emphasized the potential of this groundbreaking technology to help customers achieve their project goals with greater efficiency and sustainability.

The assembly of the SK6000 is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of heavy lifting technology.