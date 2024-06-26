National Grid Renewables Launches South Dakota’s Largest Solar Project

The Wild Springs Solar Project's expected annual avoidance of 190,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions is equivalent to the carbon sequestration of approximately 220,000 acres of U.S. forests in one year. (Caption: National Grid Renewables)

National Grid Renewables has announced the commencement of operations at its Wild Springs Solar Project (Wild Springs) in Pennington County, South Dakota. As the largest solar project in the state to date, Wild Springs stands as a significant milestone in renewable energy development.

Wild Springs is a 128-megawatt (MW) solar project situated within the Southwest Power Pool (SPP). The project includes a 114 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Basin Electric Power Cooperative (Basin Electric), which showcases the strategic collaboration to enhance renewable energy infrastructure.

Commitment to Clean Energy

Blake Nixon, President of National Grid Renewables, highlighted the project’s importance, emphasizing the commitment to delivering clean, sustainable energy solutions to South Dakota. Nixon expressed enthusiasm about the project’s impact on local and state residents through increased tax revenue, charitable contributions, and clean energy.

Chris Baumgartner, Senior Vice President of Member and External Relations at Basin Electric, elaborated on the cooperative’s long-standing evaluation of solar generation. Including solar energy complements Basin Electric’s diverse generation portfolio, which already features coal, natural gas, and wind resources. This diversity is key to achieving maximum reliability and cost-effectiveness for its members.

Economic and Community Benefits

Wild Springs’ groundbreaking was celebrated last summer with a “Solar Does Good” community event showcasing the project’s benefits to local and state communities. The project is expected to generate approximately $29.5 million in direct economic impact over its first 20 years of operation, including $12 million in new tax revenue. Additionally, National Grid Renewables plans to contribute $500,000 in charitable giving to the local New Underwood school district over this period.

Jack Trullinger, Mayor of New Underwood, praised the project, noting that National Grid Renewables has been an excellent community partner since the project’s inception. The anticipated tax revenue and generous contribution to the school district are seen as significant advantages for the community.

Environmental Impact

Wild Springs is projected to avoid 190,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, equivalent to removing approximately 42,000 cars from the road each year. Furthermore, the project will generate enough clean energy to meet the electrical needs of an estimated 37,000 homes annually, totaling around 740,000 homes over the first 20 years.

The Wild Springs Solar Project represents a pivotal advancement in South Dakota’s renewable energy landscape. With its substantial economic, environmental, and community benefits, it is a testament to large-scale solar initiatives’ positive impact.