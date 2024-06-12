Maui’s Renewable Energy Capacity Boosted by New Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage Facility

The Solar-plus-Storage project has generated substantial economic benefits for Maui, creating nearly 300 jobs and injecting approximately $68 million into the local economy. (Credit: AES Hawai’i)

AES Hawai’i has commenced operations at the Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage facility, Hawaii’s largest solar energy project. Situated on 450 acres in central Maui, this project aims to provide renewable energy at an unprecedentedly low cost of $0.08 per kilowatt-hour, powering approximately 27,000 homes.

Project Details

The Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage facility, located between Kuihelani Highway and Maui Veterans Highway, boasts a generation capacity of 60 MW, augmented by a 240 MWh lithium-ion battery storage system. This system is designed to meet around 15% of Maui’s energy needs.

The project is underpinned by a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Hawaiian Electric, effective May 31, 2024. This agreement ensures a stable and low-cost renewable energy supply to Maui’s power grid. The project marks a significant step towards reducing fossil fuel dependence on the island by offsetting the need to import two million barrels of oil for electricity.

Advancing Renewable Energy Goals

Sandra Larsen, President of AES Hawai’i, emphasized the project’s role in advancing the state’s renewable energy and decarbonization goals. “Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage exemplifies what can be achieved when innovative renewable energy solutions are paired with community-focused partnerships,” said Larsen. Despite supply chain disruptions, the project was successfully completed and now provides clean energy to Maui’s residents and businesses.

Larsen also praised the collaboration with local authorities and the community, noting the broad support received during the project’s development and construction phases. She highlighted the facility’s long-term benefits, which will help stabilize energy costs and enhance energy security for the island over the next 25 years.

Environmental and Economic Impact

Colton Ching, Senior Vice President of Planning & Technology at Hawaiian Electric, highlighted the project’s broader implications. “This initiative significantly advances our state’s renewable energy objectives, reducing fossil fuel usage, mitigating climate change impacts, and ensuring reliable energy service for Maui,” said Ching.

The Kuihelani project is notable for its dual-use approach, integrating agricultural activities with energy production. AES Hawai’i has partnered with Ho’oulu ‘?ina Farms to allow sheep grazing on the land, supporting local agriculture and food production.

Community and Economic Benefits

The construction and operation of Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage have generated substantial economic benefits for Maui, creating nearly 300 jobs and injecting approximately $68 million into the local economy.

This project is a testament to AES Hawai’i’s commitment to sustainable development and the State of Hawai’i’s vision of a fully renewable energy future by 2045. As the largest solar facility in Hawaii, Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage is poised to play a crucial role in meeting the island’s energy needs while supporting environmental and economic resilience.

With the successful launch of the Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage facility, AES Hawai’i has set a high standard for future renewable energy projects. This venture provides immediate benefits in terms of clean energy and economic growth.