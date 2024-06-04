Power Knot Ocean, a leader in onsite organic waste management solutions for the marine environment, has successfully deployed multiple units of its LFC biodigester aboard the cruise ship Margaritaville at Sea Islander. This deployment significantly advances the ship’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Power Knot Ocean products are designed, developed, and manufactured at their headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

Enhancing Shipboard Sustainability

The Margaritaville at Sea Islander, a Spirit-class cruise ship renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and top-notch amenities, offers a unique blend of relaxation and adventure with its diverse dining options, entertainment venues, and luxurious accommodations. The ship has adopted innovative waste management solutions to minimize its ecological footprint as part of its sustainability initiatives.

A Game-Changer in Waste Management

The LFC biodigester employs natural aerobic digestion to break down food waste into water, eliminating the need for traditional disposal methods. This process significantly reduces both costs and environmental impact. To enhance operational efficiency, biodigester units are strategically placed in critical areas such as the galley or garbage room, where food waste is processed. Available in nine sizes, the LFC biodigester can handle between 10 kg (20 lb) and 6000 kg (13200 lb) of food waste per day, offering a versatile and effective waste reduction solution.

The LFC biodigester uses microorganisms to break down biodegradable material in the presence of oxygen, ensuring an odorless process. Powerchips house the microorganisms inside the biodigester, which work with a proprietary mixture of microorganisms and enzymes called Powerzyme to accelerate digestion. This results in grey water that can be safely discharged or used for landscaping.

A motor turns arms inside the LFC drum to mix the waste with oxygen and microorganisms, operating slowly to avoid maceration and allow effective microbial digestion. This design ensures efficient and sustainable conversion of food waste into a safe byproduct.

Commitment to Ocean Preservation

According to Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot, deploying LFC biodigesters on the Margaritaville at Sea Islander represents a crucial step in the company’s mission to protect the oceans. By converting food waste into water through natural aerobic digestion, the biodigesters drastically reduce the volume of waste that would otherwise end up in landfills or be disposed of at sea. This initiative lowers operational costs and promotes sustainable operations, helping to ensure the preservation of marine environments.