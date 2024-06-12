Emissions per million dollars of GDP were 59% lower in 2021 than in 1990. (Credit: Pixabay)

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced substantial strides in combating climate change. The department highlights notable achievements in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its Tenth Biennial Report. The data reveals that by 2021, Maine’s gross GHG emissions had decreased by 30% from 1990 levels, significantly surpassing the state’s 2020 goal of a 10% reduction.

Although GHG emissions initially rose after 1990, peaking in 2002, several climate-friendly initiatives have driven a notable decline in recent years. Emissions dipped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a slight rebound occurred in 2021 as activities resumed.

Maine’s impressive progress indicates it is well on its way to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, a goal set in 2022. The state has also committed to reducing gross GHG emissions by 45% from 1990 levels by 2030 and by 80% by 2050.

Energy consumption is the primary source of Maine’s GHG emissions, accounting for 94% of the total, with 65% stemming from fossil fuel combustion. However, energy-related emissions have decreased by 41% since their peak in 2002 and 30% since 1990.

Maine is about 91% towards achieving carbon neutrality, with environmental sequestration offsetting 91% of gross GHG emissions. This progress is due to a decline in gross GHG emissions since 2016 and increased carbon storage in wood products and forestland.

The report highlights a 79% reduction in annual CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion in the electric power sector since 2002, driven by a transition to lower-carbon energy sources such as natural gas and renewables. The transportation sector also saw a decrease in annual emissions in 2021, now 9% below 1990 levels, though it still accounts for nearly half of Maine’s CO2 emissions from fossil fuels.

Maine’s GHG emissions relative to its gross domestic product (GDP) continue to decline. Emissions per million dollars of GDP were 59% lower in 2021 than in 1990.

According to the report, transportation remains the most polluting sector in the state, significantly exceeding emissions from residential, commercial, and industrial sources. Although emissions from the transportation sector have slightly decreased since 1990, they persist at notably high levels.