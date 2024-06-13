Hyperion's Tandem Carbon Recycling System can achieve up to 98% carbon dioxide capture efficiency, transforming waste emissions into high-performance mineral components for sustainable construction materials. (Credit: Lafarge)

Lafarge Canada Inc., a member of Holcim Group and a leader in sustainable building solutions, in collaboration with Canadian carbon technology innovator Hyperion Global Energy Corp., has announced the launch of a pilot program utilizing Hyperion’s Tandem Carbon Recycling System. This initiative captures and transforms carbon emissions into high-performance mineral components for sustainable building materials, including low-carbon concrete.

Lafarge is Canada’s largest innovative and sustainable building solutions provider, including aggregates, cement, ready-mix, precast concrete, asphalt, paving, and road and civil construction. With over 6,900 employees and 400 sites nationwide, Lafarge is committed to building progress for people and the planet.

Hyperion is an early-stage carbontech company which has patented their Tandem Carbon Recycling technology to capture and convert waste carbon dioxide emissions from hard-to-abate industries. The company offers a modular drop-in unit that captures emissions from industrial plants and transforms them into valuable mineral commodities.

Innovative Pilot Project at Bath Cement Plant

The pilot project is currently operational at Lafarge’s Bath Cement Plant in Ontario. It involves testing Hyperion’s net-zero mineral solutions for advanced concrete, such as Lafarge’s ECOPact, recognized as the world’s broadest range of low-carbon concrete. ECOPact can reduce embedded carbon by 30-90% compared to standard concrete without compromising performance.

The collaboration aims to further develop and scale Hyperion’s proprietary technology. This drop-in system captures and converts waste carbon emissions into high-purity minerals that permanently store carbon. Hyperion’s reactive mineralization process achieves up to 98% capture efficiency of carbon dioxide emissions, producing mineral components that enhance the density and strength of concrete.

David Redfern, President & CEO of Lafarge (Eastern Canada), emphasized that the collaboration with Hyperion represents a significant milestone in their decarbonization efforts and advancement of circular construction technologies. By leveraging Hyperion’s carbon utilization technology, Lafarge aims to reduce CO2 emissions from operations while producing innovative and sustainable building solutions.

Heather Ward, CEO & Co-Founder of Hyperion, noted that partnering with Lafarge allows them to apply their proprietary carbon recycling technology to large-scale industries, resulting in immediate and measurable reductions in carbon emissions. The collaboration advances Hyperion’s vision of offering scalable and affordable decarbonization solutions for industry.

Capacity and Future Scaling Potential

The pilot system currently has the capacity to remove up to 1,000 tons of CO2 per year from plant operations, with potential to scale the system tenfold over the next year. This represents a 500% scale-up of Hyperion’s technology since its prototype phase during the global Carbon XPRIZE competition. The current system was manufactured in Ontario, utilizing local suppliers and trades, along with Hyperion’s team of industrial engineers.