These investments will enable the production of high-quality monopile steel plates, supporting the U.S. administration's goal to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, powering 10 million homes with clean energy. (Credit: JSW Steel)

JSW Steel USA, Inc., a subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd.—India’s leading steel company and the flagship business of the $24 billion JSW Group—has announced a $110 million investment in its Baytown, Texas manufacturing facilities. This investment aims to modernize the steel plate mill with sustainable technology and state-of-the-art equipment. Employing over 800 people in the United States, JSW Steel USA is committed to producing high-quality monopile steel plates, supporting the U.S. Administration’s ambitious goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, enough to power 10 million homes with clean energy.

The Baytown mill, one of the widest in North America, offers hot-rolled plate and Double Submerged Arc Welded (DSAW) pipe. It services various industries, including shipyards, oilfield fabricators, heavy equipment producers, wind towers, railcars, and storage tanks. The JSW plate division produces hot-rolled plates up to 156 inches wide and 6 inches thick. The pipe mill uses quality plates to produce DSAW pipe, including large diameter pipes (24 to 48 inches) for energy and petrochemical markets, onshore and offshore use, heavy-duty casing, and piling. The pipe division also provides OD and ID coating services.

Supporting U.S. Offshore Wind Expansion

The planned investments are aligned with the Buy America requirements, ensuring the production of niche grades and sophisticated applications. These include hydrocarbon pipelines, offshore wind towers, offshore wind platforms, high-density pressure vessels, and monopile steel plates. The modernization projects were unveiled at the 10th SelectUSA Investment Summit, hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce in National Harbor, Maryland.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

Commenting on the new investments, Mr. Parth Jindal, Director of JSW Steel USA, emphasized the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. “The new investments at our Baytown, Texas facility reinforce JSW USA’s commitment to a sustainable and green future. The upgrades support our long-term ESG initiative and contribute to the decarbonization of the energy sector in the United States. These investments will enable us to progressively deliver high-quality steel products while further defining our niche markets through a Made in America specialty steel portfolio. They have the potential to significantly reduce U.S. import reliance in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors.”

Mr. Rob Simon, CEO of JSW Steel USA, highlighted the strategic importance of this investment. “JSW’s continued investment in its Baytown facility and enduring partnership with the state of Texas reflect the company’s ethos of ‘Better Every Day.’ By supplying critical high-grade steel products for U.S. offshore wind deployment, JSW is committed to a cleaner, greener, and better tomorrow. I am proud to announce this investment as a reflection of the long-lasting relationship between the U.S. and India in this critical industry.”

Local and National Impact

Congressman Brian Babin, representing the 36th district of Texas and the city of Baytown, expressed his enthusiasm for the investment. “I’m thrilled about JSW’s newest investment in Southeast Texas. Without a doubt, the Lone Star State is the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Continued investment will ensure future growth and economic opportunities for the entire region. I’m proud to represent JSW and am excited for what is in store.”