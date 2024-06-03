Opening Day of Japan Energy Summit 2024

The Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2024 commenced today at Tokyo Big Sight, marking the start of a crucial three-day event (June 3-5) dedicated to advancing energy transition and decarbonization in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. Organized by Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd., the summit has brought together global energy leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to explore innovative solutions shaping the future of energy. The event aims to foster international collaboration essential for accelerating energy transformation and advancing climate action.

Keynotes Emphasize Collaboration and Innovation

Day one featured inspiring remarks from Nobuo Tanaka, former Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), who underscored the urgent need for international cooperation to achieve sustainable energy goals. Shinichi Kihara, Director General for International Policy on Carbon Neutrality at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), delivered a compelling keynote on the Asia Zero Emissions Community (AZEC). This platform, launched in 2023 by 11 partner countries, aims to drive decarbonization in Asia. Kihara emphasized Japan’s commitment to achieving industry reduction, economic growth, and energy security without compromising any of these objectives.

Yuya Hasegawa, Director of Energy Resource Development Division at METI, highlighted the importance of diversifying energy sources to ensure a stable supply, even during disasters. Kadri Simson, Commissioner for Energy at the European Commission, spoke on Japan’s pivotal role as a key partner in the global energy security framework, particularly regarding LNG. She emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between Europe and Japan in enhancing energy security and promoting global sustainability.

Advancing Decarbonization and Economic Growth

The Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition includes a Strategic Conference that brings together global energy leaders and senior regional policymakers. The conference aims to advance the momentum needed for Japan and the Asia-Pacific to achieve decarbonization goals while maintaining economic growth and energy security. Over the three days, esteemed figures from energy majors, government leaders, and industry experts will share insights on fostering international partnerships, cross-sector cooperation, and knowledge-sharing across the energy value chain.

Junya Tawa, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at JERA Co., Inc., addressed the global energy challenges, emphasizing the need to tackle the energy trilemma of sustainability, affordability, and stability. Takayuki Ueda, President & CEO of INPEX CORPORATION, highlighted the persistent market vulnerability and the significant surge in electricity demand, even in Japan. Shinichi Sasayama, CEO and President of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd., discussed the anticipated transformations in the energy supply and demand structure, including increased volatility, geopolitical risks, integration of renewable energies, and a long-term rise in energy demand.

Technical Conference: Showcasing Cutting-Edge Innovations

The event also features a Technical Conference, a forum for leading engineers and technical experts to present cutting-edge innovations critical for Japan and the Asia-Pacific’s transition to a low-carbon future. Curated by a specialist Technical Committee, the conference highlights the latest research and practical applications across nine key technical categories essential for the future of clean energy and transportation supply chains.

The Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2024 is a vital platform for exchanging ideas and forging partnerships, driving the collective effort towards a sustainable energy future in Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region.