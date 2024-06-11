In collaboration with Living Room Bar’s Bar Manager, Francesco Squallacioti, Whiley has crafted a menu that not only delights the palate but also tackles the crucial issue of food waste. (Credit: Living Room Bar)

In a landmark collaboration, acclaimed bartender Matt Whiley has teamed up with W Brisbane’s Living Room Bar for a six-month initiative that sets a new standard for sustainable luxury within the cocktail industry. This partnership underscores the potential of high-end hospitality to lead in environmental stewardship, combining Whiley’s expertise in zero-waste bartending with the innovative spirit of Living Room Bar.

A Champion of Sustainability

Matt Whiley is renowned globally for his commitment to sustainable practices in the hospitality sector. He has pioneered several state-of-the-art venues, notably RE in Sydney, Australia’s first zero-waste bar. At RE, Whiley showcases seasonal produce and employs inventive methods to minimize waste, setting a precedent for the industry. This sustainability ethos is now integrated into W Brisbane’s offerings through his latest venture.

Innovative Menu Design

Collaborating with Living Room Bar’s Bar Manager, Francesco Squallacioti, Whiley has designed a menu that delights the taste buds and addresses the critical issue of food waste. The new menu utilizes ingredients discarded from W Brisbane’s kitchens, transforming them into premium cocktail components.

“My passion for sustainability began 10 years ago when I was offered 10 trays of strawberries and ended up making 50 liters of strawberry wine,” says Whiley. “Gradually, I realized, ‘why isn’t every bar in the world doing this?’. Collaborating with Francesco, we identified 10-12 ingredients going to waste in the hotel – our mission now is to transform these into something desirable and delicious, showing that food waste can be luxurious. I want people to leave thinking ‘that was delicious’, feeling happy, satisfied, and knowing they’ve helped the planet.”

Conscious Cocktails

The ever-evolving menu leverages food waste such as potato skins, pineapple rinds, pumpkin seeds, cauliflower cream, and carrot peel, employing advanced bartending techniques like fermentation. This approach reduces waste and introduces guests to unique and refined flavors.

Some standout offerings include:

RE Lamington Negroni : A blend of Raspberry Fords Gin, coconut oil, cacao husk vermouth, and Campari.

: A blend of Raspberry Fords Gin, coconut oil, cacao husk vermouth, and Campari. RE Margarita Spritz : A carbonated twist on the classic margarita with Herradura Tequila, whole mandarin, mandarin Kosho, and CO2, available in alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions.

: A carbonated twist on the classic margarita with Herradura Tequila, whole mandarin, mandarin Kosho, and CO2, available in alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions. Space Plant 60 : Utilizes discarded cauliflower cream and bread caramel with Gentleman Jack and fino sherry.

: Utilizes discarded cauliflower cream and bread caramel with Gentleman Jack and fino sherry. Tip of the Iceberg : Repurpose waste salad leaves with caramelized white chocolate, Diplomatic Planas, coconut oil, and salted salad coconut soda.

: Repurpose waste salad leaves with caramelized white chocolate, Diplomatic Planas, coconut oil, and salted salad coconut soda. Malt Disney: Features burnt potato skin, carrot vinegar caramel, Glendronach 12, and Malt Absolut Elyx Vodka.

Commitment to Sustainable Practices

Reflecting on the collaboration, Francesco Squallacioti stated, “At the W Living Room Bar, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Matt Whiley, bringing his innovative and sustainable mixology to our dynamic social epicenter. We are a space for the curious, where work and play blend seamlessly, offering great drinks, craveable food, and unforgettable experiences.”

Launched on May 30, this partnership will see the menu evolve over six months, adapting to seasonal changes and produce availability, ensuring a continually fresh and responsible approach to luxury cocktails.

The collaboration between Matt Whiley and W Brisbane’s Living Room Bar elevates the cocktail experience and serves as a model for sustainability in the hospitality industry. It challenges industry norms and encourages a shift in perspective on food waste, demonstrating that luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously. This initiative aligns with broader efforts within the sector to embrace environmentally responsible practices, highlighting the role of innovation in driving sustainable solutions.