Nuclear batteries can fit in the palm of your hand and provide continuous power for decades. (Credit: Infinity Power)

Breakthrough in Nuclear Battery Technology

Based in San Diego County, California, Infinity Power has developed a highly efficient and long-lasting nuclear battery. This innovative power source, which harnesses decay energy from radioisotopes, has received strong support from the US Department of Defense. Demonstrating over 60% overall efficiency, it significantly surpasses the less than 10% efficiency typical of other radioisotope energy conversion methods. This breakthrough heralds the imminent commercial release of next-generation radioisotope power sources.

The foundation of Infinity Power’s novel approach lies in a new method of electrochemical energy conversion, distinct from traditional converters that use semiconductors with adjacent radioisotope plates or layers. Jae W. Kwon, founder and CEO of Infinity Power, highlighted that this method leverages a highly effective energy conversion mechanism to generate robust power. To ensure safety and prevent leakage, sophisticated container designs are utilized.

Advantages of Nuclear Batteries

Nuclear batteries, also known as atomic or radioisotope batteries, utilize the decay of radioactive isotopes to generate electricity. Unlike conventional batteries, they cannot be recharged but offer unique advantages:

Ultra-Long Lifespans: Capable of functioning for decades or even centuries depending on the isotope used, making them ideal for applications like pacemakers or deep-space probes where replacing a battery is impractical.

Reliable Power: Provide consistent, low-level power regardless of external conditions, unaffected by sunlight or temperature fluctuations, making them suitable for remote locations or harsh environments.

Compact Size: Newer designs are being miniaturized, enabling their use in smaller devices.

There are two main types of nuclear batteries:

Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators (RTGs): Convert heat from radioactive decay into electricity using thermocouples. Commonly used in spacecraft for their reliability and long lifespans.

Betavoltaic Cells: Convert the energy of beta particles directly into electricity using semiconductors. More efficient at energy conversion than RTGs and can be smaller, making them suitable for miniature electronics.

Other companies involved in this space: City Labs, Nano Diamond Battery (NBD), Betavolt

Versatile and Long-Lasting Power Sources

Infinity Power’s nuclear battery offers a viable solution to the frequent interruptions caused by routine refueling and recharging processes in modern systems such as medical equipment, mobile electronics, and robotics. Integrated radioisotopes generate sufficient electricity for extended periods, eliminating the need for external power sources. This tiny coin-cell-style device can deliver tens of milliwatts of power for over a hundred years by simply adjusting key design parameters.

The technology’s remarkable scalability allows for power generation ranging from nanowatts to kilowatts or more. Its higher efficiency means less radioisotope is needed to produce the same power as other conversion processes. Additionally, it offers a significantly wider range of radioisotope materials selection compared to previous methods.

Market Potential and Applications

While nuclear batteries offer significant potential, there are considerations regarding safety, cost, and output levels. They contain radioactive materials, necessitating stringent safety regulations and proper disposal. Development and manufacturing can be expensive, and these batteries typically generate low levels of power, unsuitable for high-power applications.

Infinity Power’s scalable design and mass producibility, however, make the nuclear battery ideal for specialized applications, including implantable medical devices, deep-sea power systems, space power systems, remote area power systems, and microgrid power systems. These attributes position the battery for rapid market acceptance.

With this achievement, Infinity Power moves closer to its vision of providing reliable, secure, and safe radioisotope power sources. Jae W. Kwon expressed the company’s goal to guide this discovery toward a successful product launch, opening a new chapter in the history of revolutionary nuclear energy storage solutions.