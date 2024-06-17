The proposed changes will be discussed at a public hearing by the county’s Area Plan Commission on June 18, followed by a commission vote, and ultimately, a final vote by the county council on July 9. (Credit: AI Generated Image)

In North Liberty, Indiana, a heated debate has emerged over a proposed project that aims to transform 2,300 to 2,500 acres of farmland into expansive solar farms. This project, envisioned by Hexagon Energy, pits one vision of environmental sustainability against another, raising questions about the future of the region’s agricultural landscape.

Indiana has been experiencing significant growth in solar farm development. Currently, 15 solar farms of 1,000 acres or more will be operational by the end of 2024. Additionally, the state is projected to add over 9,000 MW of solar capacity in the next five years, which ranks it 5th in the country for future solar development. This includes the Mammoth Solar project, the largest solar farm in the U.S., covering 13,000 acres in northwest Indiana.

Hexagon Energy’s Vision

Scott Remer, the senior director of development at Hexagon Energy, sees the solar farm project as a multifaceted solution. According to Remer, converting exhausted farms into solar farms will allow the land to rest and recover. Introducing native and pollinator-friendly plants under and around the solar panels is intended to rejuvenate the soil while generating clean energy. Under 35- to 40-year leases, the proposed solar farms are projected to generate 300 MW of electricity to power 50,000 homes. The energy produced would feed into the nearby Dumont electrical substation, one of the most powerful in the U.S., making the project cost-effective and efficient in increasing renewable energy production.

Community Concerns and Opposition

Despite these benefits, many residents are strongly opposed to the project. Critics argue that replacing productive farmland with rows of solar panels constitutes an industrial intrusion into rural areas. They fear the loss of land traditionally used for growing crops like corn and soybeans and are concerned about potential disruptions to local wildlife and the region’s scenic beauty.

Amanda Mitchell, a resident, has been particularly vocal in her opposition. After Hexagon Energy proposed running a transmission line through her property, she started the “Rethink Industrial Solar” initiative in St. Joseph County. Mitchell’s efforts highlight the surprise and frustration felt by many residents who were not initially aware of Hexagon’s plans despite the company’s efforts to secure leases from specific property owners over the past few years.

Regulatory and Legislative Response

The controversy has prompted St. Joseph County officials to reconsider the zoning ordinances relaxed in 2020 to encourage large-scale solar operations. The proposed changes will be discussed at a public hearing by the county’s Area Plan Commission on June 18, followed by a commission vote, and ultimately, a final vote by the county council on July 9.

County council member Amy Drake, a proponent of the regulatory changes, emphasizes the need for stricter oversight. Drake and others are pushing for a special use permit requirement for solar farms on agricultural land, ensuring that each project undergoes a thorough review and public input. The proposed ordinance changes also include setbacks of at least 250 ft. from neighboring homes and requirements for visual buffers, such as evergreen trees, to minimize the impact on nearby residents.

Hexagon Energy’s Response

Scott Remer has expressed frustration with the proposed regulatory changes, describing them as a “bait and switch” after years of planning and coordination with county departments. He acknowledges the need for new requirements, such as visual buffers and end-of-lease decommissioning plans, but feels the sudden regulatory shift is challenging to adapt to.

The Path Forward

As the debate intensifies, there are calls for an even more stringent approach, including a potential moratorium on new solar farm developments. Council members like Randy Figg support this pause, arguing that more time is needed to fully understand the impacts of large-scale solar operations on farmland and local communities.

Amid this controversy, Hexagon Energy continues to seek approval to connect its proposed solar farms to the electrical grid, a process that could take until the end of next year. Meanwhile, residents remain divided, with some valuing the potential for renewable energy and land restoration, while others fear the loss of their agricultural heritage and rural way of life.

Solar Farms in the United States

As of the first quarter of 2024, there are 1,127 solar farms in the United States. These solar farms vary in size, location, and energy output and are spread across various regions of the country. Massachusetts alone boasts more than two hundred solar farms, reflecting the significant growth of solar energy infrastructure in the Northeast. Globally, the U.S. ranks third in solar production, behind China and the European Union.