How Bluesign and SCTI are Transforming Textile Sustainability

In 2022, SCTI and Bluesign introduced the first comprehensive SCI for textiles, employing advanced technologies to unify environmental impact assessments and standardize practices globally. (Credit: Ksenia Chernaya from Pexels)

In a significant stride towards sustainable practices, Bluesign and Sustainable Chemistry for the Textile Industry (SCTI) have donated the pioneering Sustainable Chemistry Index (SCI) Methodology to Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC). This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize chemical management across the textile, leather, and fashion industries, addressing environmental impacts comprehensively.

Tackling Harmful Chemicals in Fashion

For decades, using hazardous chemicals in clothing has posed significant challenges. Despite numerous industry efforts, including overlapping standards and voluntary schemes, the textile, leather, and fashion sectors struggle with inconsistent regulations, data transparency issues, and a lack of coordinated action. This fragmented approach hampers progress, leaving consumers uninformed about these industries’ overall environmental impact.

Restricted Substances List

Through proactive strategies, businesses wield significant influence in mitigating the harmful impact of chemicals within the fashion industry. One pivotal approach is the development of Restricted Substances Lists (RSLs), which provide global suppliers with clear guidelines on limiting hazardous chemicals in finished products. This initiative ensures that companies like Target, VF (which owns The North Face and Jansport), Nike, and Gap can enforce Manufacturing Restricted Substances Lists (MRSLs) and RSLs, thereby eliminating substances harmful to workers and consumers.

Choosing Organic Cotton

Choosing materials such as organic cotton reduces reliance on harmful chemicals and minimizes water consumption during production. Simultaneously, businesses can prioritize ethical production practices by supporting brands committed to fair wages and safe working conditions for garment workers. This commitment upholds social responsibility and enhances brand reputation and consumer trust in an increasingly conscientious market.

Circularity in Fashion

Fostering a circular fashion economy is integral to sustainable practices. Implementing strategies encouraging clothing reuse, repair, and recycling significantly reduces waste and extends product lifecycles. By adopting transparent sourcing and manufacturing processes, businesses can further enhance accountability, effectively monitoring and mitigating their environmental impact.

Unified Effort for Sustainable Solutions

Leading organizations in the textile sector are now converging assessment tools to address these challenges. SCTI, a consortium of pioneering chemical manufacturers, aims to make sustainable chemistry the norm in the textile industry. Bluesign, a sustainability solutions provider, brings extensive experience in safe and responsible chemical management, environmental and worker safety, and resource efficiency in textile production. The ZDHC Foundation, driven by major fashion brands, is dedicated to detoxifying the fashion industry through sustainable chemical management tools and guidelines.

In 2022, SCTI and Bluesign announced the development of the first comprehensive SCI for the textile industry. This tool leverages the best available technologies to transcend existing chemical assessments, offering a unified approach to evaluating chemicals’ environmental impact. The SCI introduces a standard common language for convergence and alignment throughout the global textile industry.

Innovative Parameters for a Sustainable Future

The SCI assesses chemical products based on their ability to improve resource utilization throughout the life cycle of a garment. Key parameters include supply chain transparency, responsible sourcing, reduction of fossil dependency, product carbon footprint, resource consumption, efficiency in textile production, and end-of-life impact. This transparent framework enables the industry to evaluate the impact of chemicals on sustainability and promote circularity.

In 2024, the SCI content will undergo ZDHC’s stakeholder engagement and consultation processes, enhancing the Roadmap to Zero Program by addressing sustainability and circularity. ZDHC will make the SCI content freely available to the public, enabling widespread adoption and impact.

Comments from Stakeholders

Wolfgang Schumann, Managing Director of RUDOLF, Chairman of SCTI, and ZDHC board member, emphasized, “We have been partnering with all stakeholders involved for some time and recognized that our market has been operating with multiple isolated approaches. Within SCI content, we are converging several approaches while raising sustainable chemistry to benefit our community.”

Daniel Rüfenacht, CEO of Bluesign, stated, “As a contributor in the development of the Sustainable Chemistry Index, we are glad to continue the journey we started in 2022 with this initiative, and look forward to working with our partners to further move sustainability forward in our industry.”

Isabella Tonaco, SCTI Executive Director, added, “Our initiative elevates collective action to new heights and enables the textile and fashion industries to make sustainable choices by taking full advantage of what solidarity can do to power change.”

Frank Michel, ZDHC CEO, continued, “At ZDHC, our mission is to build a dynamic platform that highlights the transformative journey of sustainable chemistry in the fashion industry. By integrating the SCI as the cornerstone of Chemicals to Zero Aspirational Level and releasing it into our publicly available ZDHC Framework, we’re showcasing true thought leadership essential for driving positive change and engaging our wider community of stakeholders on our way forward.”

The ZDHC program is well-positioned to complement the expertise of Bluesign and SCTI, scaling its impact within a multistakeholder structure. This collaboration empowers manufacturers and brands to make informed, responsible choices regarding chemicals and processes, committing to sustainable chemistry and benefiting society.