Buildings with integrated energy management systems like Honeywell's Connected Power can reduce their energy consumption by up to 30%, significantly lowering operational costs and environmental impact. (Credit: Unsplash+)

A recent Honeywell survey revealed that most employees rarely unplug their devices, only doing so for troubleshooting or vacations. Less than 20% of employees disconnect devices when not in use, and over 80% believe their employer shares responsibility for managing device power consumption. The Honeywell Connected Power Survey, conducted by Wakefield Research, gathered responses from 1,000 U.S. office professionals working in buildings with a minimum capacity of 50 employees. The survey, conducted between May 30 and June 5, 2024, was administered via an email invitation and an online questionnaire.

Connected Power by Honeywell is an innovative solution designed to monitor, manage, and automate power usage at the plug level in buildings across North America. This cutting-edge technology offers valuable insights into energy consumption, identifying areas where energy is being used inefficiently.

Addressing Global Energy Consumption Challenges

Building operations account for approximately 37% of global CO2 emissions, placing significant pressure on building owners and managers to reduce energy consumption. Common office devices, such as vending machines, copiers, and coffee machines, continuously consume energy even when not in use. With the rise of hybrid work schedules, many commercial buildings experience high energy usage during off-peak hours. Depending on the type of building, plug loads can represent between 25% and 50% of total energy consumption.

Enhancing Energy Efficiency with Connected Power

Connected Power enables building managers to autonomously power down unused outlets based on occupancy data or space usage schedules, enhancing both energy efficiency and safety. Utilizing existing wiring infrastructure, the solution’s connected outlets link to a digital dashboard, allowing centralized monitoring and control of each power outlet or an entire area from a single interface.

Billal Hammoud, President and CEO of Honeywell’s Building Automation, emphasized the importance of this innovation, noting that many people underestimate the energy wasted by idle devices. Connected Power empowers building decision-makers to address this invisible energy waste, ensuring energy is used only when necessary.

Real-World Application and Benefits

Accu-Temp, a building automation contractor in Ontario, has implemented Connected Power since early May 2024. According to Alex Voll, Accu-Temp’s president, the installation was seamless and anticipated energy savings were immediate. The ability to centrally schedule and control power at the outlet level significantly enhances energy management efficiency for building owners.

Connected Power can be integrated into most existing building management systems (BMS) using open standards, offering centralized site scheduling and control while providing a detailed view of total energy use. Alternatively, it can function as a standalone portal managing up to 2,500 outlets. The solution enhances workplace safety by ensuring equipment is powered down when not needed and detecting elevated outlet temperatures to prevent potential power disruptions. Users receive remote alerts for unexpected shutdowns of critical devices, enabling prompt action.

Advanced Capabilities with Honeywell Forge Suite

For enhanced functionality, Connected Power offers optional cloud-based integration with the Honeywell Forge Suite, including the Remote Building Manager. This integration facilitates monitoring and managing multiple properties remotely, creating a comprehensive view of energy use and carbon emissions across a portfolio.

The launch of Connected Power aligns with Honeywell’s broader strategy to enhance building controls and energy efficiency. This solution complements Honeywell’s Advance Control for Buildings, the company’s most significant innovation in building controls to date. Together, these technologies provide the data, insights, and control necessary for buildings to optimize operations and reduce energy consumption, supporting Honeywell’s focus on automation and energy transition.