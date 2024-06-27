Funding Shortfalls Threaten Louisiana’s Coastal Master Plan

Despite directing over $1 billion to one-time projects, the Legislature allocated only $10 million to the Coastal Trust Fund for FY24, a sharp decline from previous years' surplus investments of $50 million to $400 million. (Credit: Canva Pro)

In May of 2023, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) of Louisiana unveiled the 2023 Coastal Master Plan. This comprehensive strategy, the fourth in a series, aims to combat land loss and mitigate flood risks along Louisiana’s vulnerable coastline. Preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage, diverse ecosystems, and vital natural resources remains at the forefront of the plan’s objectives.

Legislative Funding and Concerns

A recent development has sparked concern among environmental advocates and coastal stakeholders: the Louisiana Legislature’s decision to significantly reduce funding for the Coastal Master Plan. Governor Jeff Landry recently signed several key budget bills passed during the 2024 Regular Session. Despite directing over $1 billion to one-time projects, the Legislature allocated a mere $10 million to the Coastal Trust Fund for FY24, starkly contrasting to previous years, where surplus investments ranged from $50 million to $400 million.

Restore the Mississippi River Delta, a key advocate for coastal restoration has expressed alarm over the implications of this funding shortfall. They emphasized the necessity of dedicated state dollars to secure larger federal investments and support critical restoration and protection projects. The organization warned that reducing surplus funding could undermine efforts to address the coastal crisis and send a negative message to stakeholders who depend on these investments.

“The Coastal Master Plan contains more good projects than we have money to implement. For the first time in decades, the Louisiana Legislature decided not to close a critical coastal funding gap with available state surplus dollars,” said Restore the Mississippi River Delta. “We do not have the luxury of leaving funding behind that can help us address the existential coastal crisis impacting every resident and business in the state. We especially need dedicated state dollars, which are necessary for us to receive additional, larger federal investments for critical restoration and protection projects. Nearly eliminating surplus funding for the coast could send the wrong message to millions of coastal stakeholders, communities, and businesses across Louisiana that are depending on smart investments in making our coast safer and stronger for the future.”

Plan Overview

The plan, developed through collaboration with various stakeholders and based on the best available science, guides billions of dollars in investment for large-scale restoration and risk reduction projects.

Key aspects of the plan include:

Comprehensive Strategy : The plan outlines a cohesive strategy to address ongoing challenges related to coastal erosion and flood risks.

: The plan outlines a cohesive strategy to address ongoing challenges related to coastal erosion and flood risks. Significant Investment : Billions of dollars are allocated for large-scale projects designed to restore and protect coastal areas.

: Billions of dollars are allocated for large-scale projects designed to restore and protect coastal areas. Stakeholder Collaboration: The CPRA works with local communities, scientists, policymakers, and environmental organizations to develop and implement effective solutions.

FY24 Annual Plan

The FY24 Annual Plan, an integral part of the 2023 Coastal Master Plan, details the financial roadmap for the upcoming fiscal year. It outlines revenues and expenditures amounting to $1.62 billion, earmarked for 147 projects across Louisiana’s coastline. Noteworthy elements of the FY24 Annual Plan include:

Dredging Projects : Twenty-one dredging projects are planned, which will use 77.3 million cubic yards of sediment to restore and nourish over 14,500 acres of land.

: Twenty-one dredging projects are planned, which will use 77.3 million cubic yards of sediment to restore and nourish over 14,500 acres of land. Broad Scope: The projects encompass a range of restoration and protection efforts to bolster the resilience of coastal communities and ecosystems.

The 2023 Coastal Master Plan represents a significant step forward in Louisiana’s ongoing battle against coastal erosion and flood risks. However, the recent decrease in legislative funding highlights the urgent need for sustained and increased financial support. Ensuring the plan’s successful implementation is crucial for Louisiana’s coast’s long-term resilience, sustainability, communities, and unique ecosystems.