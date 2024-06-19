Did you know that PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," can persist in the environment for thousands of years due to their incredibly strong carbon-fluorine bonds? This resilience makes them one of the most challenging contaminants to remove from soil and groundwater. (Credit: REGENSIS)

REGENESIS, a leading company in soil and groundwater cleanup, has launched a new system called the Inline Blending and Injection System (IBIS). This new technology makes cleaning up contaminated soil and water faster, safer, and more accurate, saving both time and money.

Traditional Batch Mixing Methods

Historically, cleaning contaminated sites was reliant on batch mixing, a manual and labor-intensive process. Specialists would measure liquid volumes of products and water into large mixing tanks, followed by mechanical mixing to create the final treatment solution. This method required considerable space for mixing equipment and had to be repeated for each solution when multiple products were used, making it time-consuming and labor-intensive.

Advanced Inline Blending Technology

The IBIS system by REGENESIS employs advanced inline blending technology to streamline the injection of cleanup solutions automatically. With automated, self-adjusting controls, IBIS ensures accurate product blending across a project site, maintaining safe operating conditions and continuously logging crucial data. Key benefits of the IBIS system include:

Maximum Safety: By eliminating batch mixing, IBIS minimizes spill risks and incorporates automated safety controls to ensure safe operating pressures.

Enhanced Efficiency: Capable of processing up to four remediation products simultaneously, IBIS delivers a final blended solution through up to six separate delivery lines concurrently.

Improved Accuracy: Automated controls for dosing, mixing, and volume ensure consistent and precise delivery.

Compact Design: The IBIS system, with a footprint as small as five by eight feet, is easily portable and removes the need for large batch tanks.

Real-Time Data Collection: Automated data collection facilitates real-time project tracking, enabling prompt decision-making and adjustments.

Development and Impact

Steve Barnes, Remediation Services Director of Operations at REGENESIS, emphasized that the development of IBIS was driven by a team of field scientists and technical engineers with decades of application experience. The result is a system that significantly improves operational efficiencies, enhances accuracy, and prioritizes safety, particularly in addressing complex contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Response to Regulatory Changes

The launch of IBIS coincides with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) designating PFOA and PFOS – two prevalent PFAS chemicals – as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). This regulatory milestone marks the first instance where polluters are held accountable for reporting and remediating PFAS contamination. With effective, affordable solutions paramount, REGENESIS’ suite of treatment options provides an essential resource for stakeholders.