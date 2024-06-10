With over 100 million EV batteries expected to reach end-of-life globally in the next decade, creating a domestic recycling ecosystem is crucial. (Credit: Enva)

Enva, a leading recycling and resource recovery specialist, has partnered strategically with Altilium, a UK-based clean technology company. This collaboration aims to establish an effective infrastructure for collecting and recycling EV batteries across the United Kingdom.

Meeting the Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions

The number of electric vehicles is increasing, and the management of end-of-life EV batteries has become a critical issue. Enva’s extensive nationwide collection network and strong relationships with car dealerships position it perfectly to gather used EV batteries efficiently. These batteries will then be processed using Altilium’s advanced recycling technologies, including the proprietary EcoCathode™ process. This approach allows for recovering over 95% of battery metals, such as lithium, which can be directly reused to produce new batteries.

Strategic Benefits and Commercial Impact

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Enva and Altilium outlines several key initiatives, including the safe handling, collection, and recycling of EV batteries. This collaboration enables Enva to offer a comprehensive recycling solution without investing in new processing technologies, while Altilium benefits from Enva’s established collection infrastructure.

A significant aspect of this partnership is the feedstock supply for Altilium’s Teesside refinery (ACT 4), the UK’s only planned facility dedicated to refining lithium-ion waste into battery-ready Cathode Active Materials (CAM). With the capacity to recycle batteries from approximately 150,000 EVs annually, the plant is poised to produce 33,000 tons of CAM, meeting 20% of the projected UK demand by 2030.

Industry Directors Weigh In

Michael Sneath, Managing Director of Enva’s Lubricants and Batteries Division, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are excited to partner with Altilium to develop a comprehensive and sustainable supply chain for EV battery recycling in the UK. Expert handling and storage of this potentially hazardous material is paramount. This collaboration will solve an emerging problem for our customers, enhancing the UK’s recycling capabilities and contributing to the circular economy by transforming used batteries into valuable raw materials for new batteries.”

Rod Savage, Altilium’s Program Director for End-of-Life Batteries, highlighted the environmental and economic advantages: “By leveraging Enva’s collection network and our processing expertise, we aim to set a new standard in battery recycling, ensuring maximum recovery of materials and supporting the growth of the EV market in an environmentally responsible way.”

Paving the Way for a Circular Economy

With over 100 million EV batteries expected to reach end-of-life globally in the next decade, creating a domestic ecosystem for recycling these batteries is crucial. The partnership between Enva and Altilium represents a significant step towards this goal, ensuring that valuable materials remain within the UK supply chain and contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

Enva’s role in this partnership is pivotal. By integrating its collection capabilities with Altilium’s recycling technology, Enva is poised to enhance its service offerings and support the development of a sustainable circular economy. The EcoCathode™ process reduces carbon emissions by 60% and lowers costs by 20% compared to using virgin materials, making EVs more affordable and environmentally friendly.