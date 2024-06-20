The European Semester continues to be crucial for implementing the European Pillar of Social Rights and achieving the EU 2030 targets for jobs, skills, and poverty reduction. (Credit: EU Commission)

The European Commission has released its policy guidance under the 2024 European Semester Spring Package, which focuses on building a resilient and future-proof economy. This guidance is central to initiatives aimed at bolstering energy sustainability, accelerating digital transformation, and fostering environmental resilience.

Energy Sustainability and Green Transition

Amidst geopolitical challenges and the urgency of climate change, the EU is intensifying its efforts to achieve energy sustainability and drive a green transition. The European Semester emphasizes the need for comprehensive policy action to enhance the EU’s energy infrastructure, reduce carbon emissions, and increase energy efficiency.

Key measures include:

Investment in Renewable Energy: Member States are urged to increase investments in renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. This is crucial for reducing dependency on fossil fuels and achieving the EU’s climate goals.

Accelerating Digital Transformation

Digitalization is a cornerstone of the EU’s economic growth and competitiveness strategy. The European Semester underscores the importance of advancing digital infrastructure and skills to ensure the EU’s leadership in the global digital economy.

Strategic actions involve:

Boosting Digital Infrastructure: Significant investments in high-speed internet, 5G networks, and advanced digital technologies are critical. These investments will help businesses, especially SMEs, harness the digital economy’s full potential.

Environmental Resilience and Sustainability

The European Semester highlights the integration of sustainability across all policy areas to ensure long-term environmental health.

Core initiatives include:

Implementing Green Policies: Member States are guided to adopt policies that promote sustainable practices across industries. This encompasses regulations that incentivize green technologies, reduce waste, and minimize environmental footprints.

Integrating Sustainability with Economic Policy

The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) and Cohesion Policy programs drive these sustainability initiatives. The Commission has disbursed over $260 billion in RRF grants and loans and $274 billion under Cohesion Policy funds to support green and digital transitions.

Member States are making progress, but some must address emerging delays and structural challenges to ensure the timely implementation of their plans. The Semester cycle provides essential guidance for Member States to align their policies with the EU’s sustainability goals, ensuring a cohesive and coordinated approach.

Looking Ahead

Over the past five years, the EU has shown significant economic and social resilience amidst major disruptions due to coordinated policy actions. The EU and its Member States effectively managed the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and the associated spikes in energy prices and inflation. The EU economy experienced a robust recovery post-pandemic, but the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s actions led to a slowdown in 2023. However, growth is expected to resume gradually this year and next.

The European Semester for economic and social policy coordination has been pivotal in supporting sustainable recovery, the green and digital transition, and strengthening EU resilience. It identified specific reform and investment needs for Member States, addressing both longstanding and new challenges, and guided their responses to the COVID-19 crisis and energy supply shocks. The country-specific recommendations (CSRs) by the Commission, endorsed by the Council, formed the foundation for programming under cohesion policy and national recovery and resilience plans (RRPs), including REPowerEU chapters within the NextGenerationEU framework.