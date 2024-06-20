Did you know that the platinum group metals (PGMs) recovered from catalytic converters, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium, are not only vital for reducing vehicle emissions but are also essential components in the production of medical devices, electronics, and hydrogen fuel cells? This makes recycling and refining crucial for various high-tech and sustainable industries. (Credit: Unsplash+)

On June 19, 2024, four prominent names in the North American catalytic converter recycling industry—PGM of Texas, Legend Smelting and Recycling, Daniel Ball Converter Recycling, and Maryland Core, Inc.—unveiled their new collective identity as Elemental North America. This rebranding marks a significant evolution from merely collecting and processing used catalytic converters to the sophisticated recovery and refining of strategic metals.

Strategic Expansion and Increased Capabilities

JR Willis, CEO of PGM of Texas, highlighted the substantial growth in capabilities and North American footprint due to their partnerships within the Elemental Group. The unified brand signifies a major milestone as the company transitions from processing catalytic converters and scrap into smelting and refining strategic metals.

Elemental North America will specialize in the processing and refining of critical elements, ensuring their reintegration into the supply chain to support global green initiatives and sustainable development. The merger of resources, experience, and technology positions the group to meet the escalating demand for strategic metals essential for modern technologies.

Enhanced Industry Transparency

Joel Glaser, CEO of Legend Smelting and Recycling, emphasized the advantages of consolidating under a single name and logo. By operating its own state-of-the-art platinum group metals (PGM) refinery, Elemental North America offers refinery-direct options, reducing supply chain complexities and enhancing customer transparency.

Elemental North America will continue collaborating with other companies in the Elemental Group, including Elemental Strategic Metals, which has recently launched a modern metallurgical plant in Poland. This facility enhances the group’s capability to refine precious metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium extracted from catalytic converters.

Commitment to Ongoing Development

Krzysztof Spyra, COO PGM and M&A of Elemental Group explained that unifying the four American companies under the Elemental brand is a strategic step in business development and expansion. This move signals to the market that Elemental North America is continuously evolving, with growing aspirations and a commitment to innovation.

Elemental North America, through its strategic rebranding and consolidation of industry leaders, is set to redefine the recovery and refinement of strategic metals. With its enhanced capabilities, the company is well-positioned to support sustainable development and meet the increasing global demand for critical elements.