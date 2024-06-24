Edinburgh’s Vision for a 20-Minute City Takes Shape at Granton Waterfront

Plans for the city’s largest brownfield site have now been submitted to the council for the community. (Credit: Aerial Photography Solutions)

Plans for the first phase of a $1.65 billion sustainable coastal town at Granton Waterfront in Edinburgh have been unveiled on the Council’s Planning Portal. In collaboration with Cruden Homes, this project is set to transform Edinburgh’s largest brownfield site into a dynamic, eco-friendly community.

Transformative Development Plans

The development will feature over 800 net zero homes, a new primary school, a low-carbon heat network, commercial units, active travel routes, sustainable transport infrastructure, and public open spaces. At least 35% of the homes will be designated as affordable tenure, ensuring a diverse and inclusive community.

These homes will be designed to be warm, energy-efficient, and accessible for families and wheelchair users. They will connect to a low-carbon heat network delivered by Vattenfall Heat UK Ltd, furthering the project’s sustainability goals.

At the heart of this significant development is the iconic Granton Gasholder, which is currently being restored to become a public park. The site also includes several historic buildings, such as the refurbished Granton Station, which now features its public square.

Leadership and Community Engagement

Council Leader Cammy Day emphasized the importance of community consultation throughout the project. “I’m really pleased that after listening to feedback from the local community and others interested in the area, the team has submitted plans for the largest regeneration project of its kind in Scotland at Granton Waterfront as part of the $1.65 billion regeneration. To deliver our net zero targets for the Capital, sustainable regeneration is so important and every element of this development has been designed with that in mind.”

Day highlighted the unique opportunity to build a 20-minute neighborhood from scratch. The new neighborhood will include affordable net zero homes, shops, and cultural, leisure, and education facilities, all within proximity. The plans also show how the new neighborhood will connect to the rest of the city and nearby communities.

Developer’s Vision

Fraser Lynes, Managing Director of Cruden Homes, expressed enthusiasm for the project. “We have thoroughly enjoyed working closely with the Council, local community, and key stakeholders to create a transformational design that reconnects the Capital to the Firth of Forth. This landmark, landscape-led development of Edinburgh’s coastline takes a fresh approach to urban regeneration which will create an exciting new coastal community set to become one of Europe’s largest waterside amenities. Moreover, the delivery of 847 much-needed, high-quality, and sustainable new homes across all tenures will make an important contribution to alleviating the well-documented housing emergency.”

Significance of the 20-Minute City Concept

The 20-Minute Neighborhood is an urban model where citizens can access most of their daily needs within a short walk or cycle ride from home. This concept aims to create “human scale” cities with people-friendly neighborhoods integrated with quality public transport and cycling infrastructure. It prioritizes essential services like grocery stores, schools, parks, and healthcare, encouraging active travel to reduce long commutes and emissions. Cities like Paris, Melbourne, and others globally are adopting this approach to enhance local living, support local economies, and improve sustainability.

Paris, for instance, has embraced the 15-minute city concept, significantly overhauling its mobility culture by banning high-polluting vehicles, closing major roads to private cars, and creating green spaces. Melbourne has a long-term strategic plan for 20-minute neighborhoods, promoting high-quality public spaces and accessible services. Other cities, including London, Madrid, Berlin, and Milan, have also explored similar approaches. While the 20-minute concept has captured global interest, its implementation faces funding, social integration, and infrastructure development challenges.

The Granton Waterfront project represents a significant step towards sustainable urban development. Focusing on community, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility, this new coastal town will address housing needs, enhance the quality of life for its residents, and reconnect Edinburgh with its scenic coastline.