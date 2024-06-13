100+ Accelerator

Danone has joined the ranks of AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, and Unilever as the fifth strategic partner for the 100+ Accelerator. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the program’s mission to foster sustainable innovation across global supply chains.

Launched in 2018 by AB InBev, the 100+ Accelerator has established itself as a key initiative for promoting environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices worldwide. The program focuses on critical areas including water stewardship, circular economy, sustainable agriculture, and climate action. Since its inception, the 100+ Accelerator has supported 148 companies across 38 countries, demonstrating a robust commitment to driving impactful change.

Reflecting on the program’s progress, Ingrid De Ryck, Chief Sustainability Officer of AB InBev, remarked, “Sustainability is core to our business strategy and fulfills our purpose of dreaming big to create a future with more cheers. In the 5 years since its launch, the 100+ Accelerator has helped us identify and scale solutions to business challenges, advance our 2025 sustainability goals and improve resilience across supply chains. We welcome Danone as a strategic partner in the 100+ Accelerator and are excited to continue developing the program’s impact through industry collaboration.”

Commitment to Sustainable Growth

The addition of Danone is anticipated to amplify the Accelerator’s reach and effectiveness. Vikram Agarwal, Chief Operations Officer at Danone, shared his enthusiasm for this partnership, saying, “Our combined global reach will undoubtedly propel the 100+ Accelerator to new heights, driving broader adoption of sustainable innovations that will benefit our planet, our communities and our future. This collaboration with 100+ Accelerator is yet another milestone in Danone’s sustainability journey and is a direct result of our Partner For Growth program. It shows our commitment to working with all partners across our ecosystem to leverage our respective strengths to create shared value. With 100+ Accelerator, start-ups will be able to harness our internal resources to scale-up innovation that will deliver tangible environmental benefits across the value chain.”

Proven Impact Through Technological Innovation

The program has already delivered impressive results across various domains:

Water Efficiency: Implementing technologies such as nanotechnology, electrochemistry, and spectroscopy to enhance water efficiency.

Agricultural Sustainability: Improving traceability and support for small farmers, thereby enhancing livelihoods and sustainability in agriculture across multiple continents.

Fleet Optimization: Exploring solutions including EV retrofitting, hydrogen co-fueling, aerodynamic improvements, and hybrid charging to optimize transportation fleets.

Innovative Cooling: Introducing new cooling applications like thermodynamic coatings and magnetic refrigeration to reduce energy consumption.

Sustainable Packaging: Developing bio-based, compostable packaging alternatives from materials like banana fiber, spent grain, and corn husk.

Applications Open for the Sixth Cohort

With applications now open for the sixth cohort, the 100+ Accelerator is inviting forward-thinking entrepreneurs to apply and contribute to scaling innovative solutions for a sustainable future. As Danone joins forces with AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, and Unilever, the 100+ Accelerator continues to expand its influence and capacity to foster a more sustainable world through collaborative innovation.