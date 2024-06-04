The UIC team’s new method reduces the energy needed to extract hydrogen from water by 600% (Credit: Jenny Fontaine UIC)

University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) engineers have unveiled a method to produce hydrogen gas using only solar power and agricultural waste. This innovative process dramatically reduces the energy required for hydrogen extraction, opening new avenues for sustainable and environmentally friendly chemical production.

Transforming Hydrogen Production

Hydrogen-based fuels are hailed as a promising source of clean energy. However, traditional methods of producing pure hydrogen gas are energy-intensive and often rely on fossil fuels such as coal or natural gas, which consume large amounts of electricity. The UIC team’s new method reduces the energy needed to extract hydrogen from water by 600%, representing a significant advancement in green hydrogen production.

The Role of Biochar in Green Hydrogen Production

The UIC-led team, headed by Associate Professor Meenesh Singh, developed a process that utilizes a carbon-rich substance known as biochar to lower the electricity required for electrolysis, which splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. By employing renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power and capturing byproducts for other uses, this method can reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero.

“We are the first group to show that you can produce hydrogen utilizing biomass at a fraction of a volt,” said Singh. “This is a transformative technology.”

A Breakthrough in Electrolysis

Electrolysis traditionally requires a significant electric current, typically generated from fossil fuels. Recent scientific advancements have decreased the voltage needed for water splitting by introducing a carbon source to the reaction. However, these methods often involve coal or expensive chemicals and release carbon dioxide as a byproduct.

Singh and his colleagues have innovated upon this process using biomass from common waste products instead. They created a slurry-like substance called biochar by mixing sulfuric acid with agricultural, animal, or sewage waste. This biochar, rich in carbon, reduces the power needed for electrolysis when added to the electrolysis chamber.

Experimental Success with Biochar

The team tested various types of biochar, including those made from sugarcane husks, hemp waste, paper waste, and cow manure. Cow dung emerged as the best performer, reducing the electrical requirement sixfold to about a fifth of a volt.

The energy demands of this process are so minimal that a standard silicon solar cell generating roughly 15 milliamps of current at 0.5 volts can power the reaction. This power requirement is less than that produced by an AA battery.

“It’s very efficient, with almost 35% conversion of the biochar and solar energy into hydrogen,” noted Rohit Chauhan, a co-author and postdoctoral scholar in Singh’s lab. “These are world record numbers; it’s the highest anyone has demonstrated.”

Environmental and Economic Benefits

The process must capture the carbon dioxide generated during electrolysis to achieve net-zero emissions. Singh emphasized that this captured carbon dioxide could have various environmental and economic benefits. For instance, it can be used to carbonate beverages or converted into ethylene and other chemicals for plastic manufacturing.

“It not only diversifies the utilization of biowaste but enables the clean production of different chemicals beyond hydrogen,” said Nishithan Kani, UIC graduate and co-lead author of the paper. “This cheap way of making hydrogen could allow farmers to become self-sustainable for their energy needs or create new streams of revenue.”

Looking Ahead: Scaling Up and Commercialization

Orochem Technologies Inc., which sponsored the research, has filed for patents on the processes for producing biochar and hydrogen. The UIC team plans to test these methods on a larger scale to assess their viability for broader application.

The study involved researchers from Stanford University, Texas Tech University, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Korea University, and Orochem Technologies Inc., alongside UIC graduate students Rajan Bhawnani and Nishithan Kani.

Global Advances in Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Notable studies and innovations related to sustainable hydrogen production:

Photovoltaic Electrolysis: Researchers are exploring using photovoltaic cells (solar panels) to split water into hydrogen and oxygen directly. These cells absorb sunlight and convert it into electricity, driving the electrolysis process without needing external electricity sources, thereby reducing the carbon footprint. Advances in solar panel quality, catalysts, and system design are crucial for improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of this method.

Electrochemical Cells with Earth-Abundant Catalysts: Scientists are investigating using earth-abundant catalysts like iron, cobalt, and nickel to replace expensive and scarce materials such as platinum in water electrolysis. These catalysts can enhance reaction kinetics and reduce energy requirements, making hydrogen production more accessible and environmentally friendly through low-cost materials.

Biological Hydrogen Production: Certain microorganisms, such as specific algae and bacteria, can produce hydrogen through biological processes. These organisms utilize sunlight or other energy sources to split water molecules. Although still in the early stages of research, biological hydrogen production shows promise for sustainable and renewable hydrogen generation.

Hydrogen from Waste Streams: Similar to UIC’s approach, other studies use waste materials like agricultural residues, food waste, or sewage as feedstock for hydrogen production. By converting organic waste into biochar or other carbon-rich materials, researchers can create efficient catalysts for water splitting, turning waste into a valuable resource for clean energy production.

By harnessing solar power and agricultural waste, UIC engineers have paved the way for a cleaner, more efficient, and economically viable approach to hydrogen production. This transformative technology promises to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and foster a more sustainable future. As advancements in clean energy technologies continue to evolve globally, researchers are making significant strides toward efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly hydrogen production methods.