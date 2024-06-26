Chesapeake Bay Restoration Gets $22.4 Million from Biden-Harris Agenda

Since its inception in 2006, the Chesapeake Bay Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction Program has reduced 36 million pounds of nitrogen, nine million pounds of phosphorus, and nearly 800,000 tons of sediment across the watershed. (Credit: Canva)

The Chesapeake Bay Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction Grant Program, an initiative backed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is a pivotal effort to significantly reduce nutrient and sediment pollution in the Chesapeake Bay and its surrounding waterways. Offering grants ranging from $200,000 to $1 million, the program emphasizes innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective approaches to enhance water quality and ecosystem health.

What’s the Deal with Sediment Pollution?

Sediment pollution poses significant challenges to the Chesapeake Bay’s health and ecosystem. It degrades water quality by carrying pollutants like nutrients and pesticides released upon settling. This pollution harms aquatic life by smothering habitats vital for bottom-dwelling organisms, such as oysters, and reducing light penetration essential for submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV). The resultant increase in water turbidity impedes SAV’s ability to photosynthesize, disrupting the aquatic food web and habitat structures.

Moreover, sediment often carries high nutrient loads, contributing to eutrophication and subsequent algal blooms, which deplete oxygen levels and create dead zones inhospitable to marine life. Physical habitat alterations, such as filling in streams and wetlands, further exacerbate the problem. Sediment pollution also impacts human activities by clogging waterways and increasing water treatment costs. Effective mitigation strategies, including best management practices, stream restoration, and urban stormwater management, are essential for reducing sediment input and restoring the Chesapeake Bay’s ecological balance.

Strategic Focus Areas for Funding

The program targets projects that reflect the diverse landscapes and pollution sources across the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Funding priorities include:

Field-Scale Demonstrations : Innovative technologies and best management practices (BMPs) aimed at reducing excess nutrient loads.

: Innovative technologies and best management practices (BMPs) aimed at reducing excess nutrient loads. Targeted Watershed Strategies : Effective and efficient methods for implementing nutrient pollution reductions in specific small watersheds.

: Effective and efficient methods for implementing nutrient pollution reductions in specific small watersheds. Market-Based Solutions : Water quality trading and other strategies to economically reduce nutrient pollution.

: Water quality trading and other strategies to economically reduce nutrient pollution. Overcoming Adoption Barriers: Strategies to promote the adoption of effective BMPs and conservation practices.

Historical Impact and Ongoing Commitment

Since its inception in 2007, the program has awarded over $69 million to support approximately 149 projects, leveraging more than $102 million in matching funds. These efforts are part of a broader commitment by the NFWF, which has supported over 964 conservation projects with $125 million in funding and $233 million in matching funds. Notably, the recent announcement of $22.4 million in grants to 13 selectees underscores the program’s ongoing commitment, supported by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Program Goals and Achievements

The Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction (INSR) program aims to accelerate water quality improvements through regional-scale partnerships and collaborative efforts. Over the past 20+ years, the INSR program has invested over $200 million in more than 250 projects, reducing 36 million pounds of nitrogen, nine million pounds of phosphorus, and nearly 800,000 tons of sediment.

EPA Chesapeake Bay Program Office Director Martha Shimkin highlighted the significance of these grants: “These grants reflect our continuing commitment to protect the Chesapeake Bay and preserve our nation’s environmental legacy for future generations.” Similarly, Senator Van Hollen emphasized the critical role of these resources in fostering partnerships that reduce nutrient runoff and improve the Bay’s water quality.

Recent Disbursement Recipients and Projects

The latest round of grants includes notable projects such as:

Chesapeake Conservancy, INC. : Accelerating Stream Delisting in Central Pennsylvania.

: Accelerating Stream Delisting in Central Pennsylvania. James River Association : Growing Riparian Partnerships in the James River Watershed.

: Growing Riparian Partnerships in the James River Watershed. Sustainable Chesapeake: Improving Manure and Nutrient Management in the Chesapeake Bay Region.

These projects, among others, reflect a comprehensive approach to addressing the multifaceted challenges of nutrient and sediment pollution in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Looking Ahead

The Chesapeake Bay Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction Grant Program represents a critical investment in the region’s environmental future. By supporting innovative and collaborative solutions, the program improves water quality and enhances local communities’ and ecosystems’ resilience and sustainability. The continued focus on leveraging partnerships and integrating market-based strategies will be essential in achieving long-term conservation goals.

Visit NFWF’s official page for a complete list of the 2024 grant recipients and more information on the program.