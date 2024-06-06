Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an international company focused on environmental remediation of oil/sludge, water, and soil. The company has developed safe, cost-effective remediation systems incorporating 4th Industrial Revolution technologies, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and SCADA, alongside non-chemical bio-remedial materials. CETI’s core business model centers on cleaning oil/sludge ponds, storage tanks, oil spills, mining sites, and other contaminated industrial wastewater and soil projects.

CETI’s Proprietary and Environmentally Friendly Solutions

CETI has announced today a significant technological advancement for removing insecticides, nitrates, phosphates, and cyanide from heavily contaminated agricultural, industrial, and mining wastewater. This innovation holds profound implications for potable water, given that agriculture alone accounts for approximately 70% of the global water consumption annually. The runoff from agricultural activities can significantly impact available potable water, as traditional methods often struggle to fully remediate these chemicals, which are notoriously challenging, time-consuming, and costly to remove.

CETI’s proprietary products and systems leverage environmentally friendly biologics, eliminating the need for chemical inputs. This simplifies the remediation process, reducing both operational costs and initial capital outlay. The company’s water remediation approach achieves a much higher Standard Removal Proficiency, with a 100% removal efficiency that surpasses traditional methods such as ADS/DEP, which only reach approximately 43% removal, or 66% with additional chemical treatments.

Industry Applications and Regulatory Compliance

CETI is currently discussing and conducting tests with potential clients across several industries, including mining, oil and gas, agriculture, and meat processing. These sectors are significant water users and face stringent government regulations. The United States government recently established its first national drinking water standard, and industry experts anticipate further regulatory measures.

Kim D. Southworth, co-founder and CEO of CETI, highlighted the pressing issue of water contamination affecting water consumption in urban areas and globally. Southworth emphasized the recent recalls of bottled water and other commercial beverages, stressing the importance of CETI’s systems and processes in addressing water contamination issues. The solutions provided by CETI enable entities to meet strict Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards more efficiently, cost-effectively, and without chemicals, ultimately enhancing the safety of drinking water for the public.

CETI’s innovative technology represents a step forward in the field of water remediation, promising safer potable water through environmentally friendly and highly efficient methods. With ongoing industry tests and regulatory advancements, CETI stands at the forefront of addressing global water contamination challenges.