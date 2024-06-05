Catholic University has taken a monumental step in its sustainability journey by completing its 7.5 MW West Campus Solar Array. This initiative, developed in collaboration with Standard Solar, a leading commercial and community solar developer, underscores the University’s commitment to renewable energy and its vision for an eco-friendly future.

A Historic Commitment to Sustainability

Catholic University, located in the heart of Washington, D.C., has long been a pioneer in sustainable practices and environmental stewardship. Recognized globally for its sustainability efforts, the University was among the first to sign the Laudato Si Action Platform. The University has been featured in the Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges for four consecutive years. The West Campus Solar Array is the latest in a series of initiatives to reduce the University’s carbon footprint and promote renewable energy.

“This West Campus solar farm project is not just a renewable energy venture; it’s a testament to The Catholic University of America’s dedication to creating a sustainable future for our nation and world,” said Peter Kilpatrick, President of Catholic University. “As we illuminate our campus with clean energy, we also enlighten minds through education and invite the community to join us on this transformative journey toward a greener and more sustainable world.”

Celebrating a Milestone

The “Powering On” ceremony on Monday marked the official activation of the West Campus Solar Array. In addition to the University’s President, the event featured notable speakers: Scott Wiater, President & CEO of Standard Solar; Nicole Steele, Senior Advisor for Equity and Workforce at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office; Jack McDougle, President and CEO of the Greater Washington Board of Trade; and Steve Farole, President of the Brookland Neighborhood Civic Association (BNCA).

Project Overview

The solar array is on a 40-acre parcel of land initially intended to be converted into a parking lot. Instead, it now hosts 42 rows of solar panels that will generate 10,000 MWh of power annually. This makes it the region’s most extensive urban ground-mount solar array, reflecting the University’s innovative approach to land use and sustainable energy solutions.

The West Campus Solar Array significantly contributes to the district’s renewable energy goals, including achieving 100% renewable energy by 2032 and carbon neutrality by 2050. The project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7.115 metric tons annually, equivalent to removing 1,547 cars from the roads or cutting the carbon dioxide emissions from nearly 800,630 gallons of gasoline.

“Undertaking a project of this magnitude in an urban setting presents its challenges, but the potential rewards for the region are immense,” said Scott Wiater, President & CEO of Standard Solar. “The West Campus Solar Array will power the University sustainably and benefit the local community. It’s a true win-win scenario for all involved.”

Community Benefits

In addition to its environmental benefits, the solar array will provide clean energy savings to over 1,200 community subscribers, resulting in an estimated $3.5 million in savings over the next 20 years. This initiative advances the University’s sustainability goals and delivers substantial economic benefits to residents.

The West Campus Solar Array is part of Catholic University’s comprehensive sustainability plan, which includes LEED-certified buildings, electric vehicle charging stations, and modern energy infrastructure.

“Given our university’s location in the heart of Washington, D.C., we are deeply committed to serving as responsible stewards of the Earth,” said Robert Specter, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer & University Treasurer. “Our aim is to earnestly support the clean energy and energy-efficiency goals advocated by our elected officials.”