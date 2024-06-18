Did You Know? Shore power can cut cruise ship emissions by up to 98% while docked, making ports greener and the air cleaner. (Credit: Carnival Corporation)

PortMiami has introduced shore power for docked ships, marking a significant milestone for the cruise industry. Carnival Conquest, representing Carnival Corporation, was the first cruise ship to connect to landside electrical power at the world’s leading cruise port.

Industry Partnership and Implementation

The introduction of shore power at PortMiami is a result of a collaborative effort between Miami-Dade County, Florida Power & Light Company, and several cruise lines, including Carnival Corporation. PortMiami is now the first major cruise port on the U.S. eastern seaboard to offer shore power connections at five cruise berths.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, expressed pride in supporting Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county officials in bringing shore power to PortMiami. She emphasized that this new capability aligns with Carnival’s ongoing initiatives to reduce emissions, allowing ships to rely on the electrical grid while docked.

Advancing Shore Power Capabilities

Carnival Conquest’s inaugural shore power connection at PortMiami follows Carnival Corporation’s achievement of surpassing its 2030 shore power goal in 2023, seven years ahead of schedule. The company now leads the industry with 67% of its fleet shore power-capable, double the number of ports equipped to provide this service.

Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc, highlighted the importance of using shoreside electricity to power ships in port as part of the company’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize environmental impact. Despite pioneering shore power over 20 years ago, only 2% of cruise ports worldwide have adopted this technology.

Benefits of Shore Power

Shore power allows cruise operators to switch off ship engines while docked and use energy from the local electric grid to power onboard systems and equipment. Depending on the energy mix, this can reduce total emissions by up to 98%. Carnival Corporation is committed to using shore power where available and operationally feasible and is working with ports globally to enhance this capability.

Carnival Corporation’s shore power achievements include:

Two-thirds of its global fleet, 64 ships, are equipped with shore power capabilities.

Nearly half of its cruise lines have 100% shore power-capable fleets.

Three additional ships will be equipped with shore power capabilities this year.

A recent agreement with ABB Group will add 30 shore power connections onboard Carnival Corporation ships in the coming years.

Shore power is part of Carnival Corporation’s broader decarbonization strategy, aiming for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company has already reduced total greenhouse gas emissions by over 10% since 2011, despite a 30% increase in capacity.

Shore power is part of Carnival Corporation's broader decarbonization strategy, aiming for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company has already reduced total greenhouse gas emissions by over 10% since 2011, despite a 30% increase in capacity.

Carnival Corporation's commitment to shore power at PortMiami underscores its dedication to sustainability and emission reduction in the cruise industry.