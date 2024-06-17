Canada has taken a significant step forward in its environmental commitment by releasing the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) and the Nature Accountability Act by Environment and Climate Change Canada. This initiative aims to fulfill the country’s obligations under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) while promoting Indigenous leadership in conservation efforts.

A Roadmap for Biodiversity and Indigenous Inclusion

The NBSAP serves as a detailed guide to reversing the decline of at-risk species in Canada, addressing the urgent need for habitat restoration and ecosystem protection. Elizabeth Hendriks, Vice President of Restoration and Regeneration at WWF-Canada said, “The National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan is essentially a map for how we can get from where we are now – a country where at-risk species continue to decline despite interventions – to a future where we’re on track to reverse the loss of nature and wildlife while respecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples. We are pleased to see that many of WWF-Canada’s recommendations have been adopted in the plan, including centering Indigenous-led conservation and aligning actions across government departments. We look forward to working with stakeholders across society to ensure that impact is seen on the ground for communities and nature.”

Key to this strategy is a whole-of-society approach, engaging Indigenous perspectives alongside provincial and territorial efforts. This inclusion is vital to achieving the framework’s goals, especially in light of the increasing severity of climate-related events such as wildfires, droughts, and floods, which are exacerbating biodiversity loss.

Legislating Action Through the Nature Accountability Act

By simultaneously introducing the Nature Accountability Act, Canada ensures that the commitments outlined in the NBSAP are backed by legislative action. This act is designed to future-proof the nation’s biodiversity goals, mandating regular progress reviews and accountability measures and underscoring Canada’s dedication to national environmental resilience as well as international agreements like the Kunming-Montreal Agreement and the Paris Accord.

The act’s provisions include establishing clear, actionable targets for 2030 and beyond, including reducing human-induced extinction risks, enhancing ecosystem integrity, and ensuring equitable benefit-sharing from genetic resources. These measures are intended to align with global efforts while tailoring solutions to Canada’s unique ecological and socio-economic contexts.

Global Framework and National Impact

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, finalized at the 15th Conference of Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, sets ambitious goals and 23 targets to be achieved by 2030. These include conserving 30% of terrestrial and marine areas, managing the sustainable use of biodiversity, and reducing pollution and invasive species impacts.

Canada’s NBSAP aligns with this global framework, integrating targets such as participatory biodiversity-inclusive spatial planning, effective management of high-biodiversity areas, and enhancing ecosystem resilience through nature-based solutions. The plan also addresses financial gaps, aiming to mobilize substantial resources through innovative funding mechanisms like green bonds and payment for ecosystem services.