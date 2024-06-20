India is home to more than 600 million farmers, making agriculture the primary source of livelihood for nearly 70% of the country's population. Despite this vast number, many small and marginal farmers still rely on traditional farming methods, highlighting the critical need for technological innovations to enhance productivity and sustainability in the sector. (Credit: Social Alpha)

Krishi Mangal, a scale-up accelerator supported by Cisco India CSR and powered by Social Alpha, has made significant strides in supporting agri-tech startups. In its second edition, the program has provided comprehensive support to seven in-revenue startups focusing on soil testing, water and crop management, and allied services. This initiative highlights the successful deployment of technologies to support farmers and enhance agricultural productivity.

Impact of the Accelerator Program

Launched in 2021, the Krishi Mangal accelerator program has supported 12 startups to date. By bringing access to technology, the program has enabled more than 40,000 small and marginal farmers to improve their income and generate over 1,000 jobs in local economies. The program combines Social Alpha’s innovation curation approach with Cisco’s technological expertise to provide startups with grant funding, piloting opportunities, go-to-market assistance, fundraising guidance, technology refinement, and expert mentorship.

Success Stories from the Second Edition

Proximal Soilsens

Proximal Soilsens has developed the NutriSens soil testing system, known for its accuracy and user-friendly interface. With Krishi Mangal’s support, Soilsens has scaled its operations in Maharashtra by building B2B channel partners and enhancing ground reach through a micro-entrepreneurship model.

Niyo Farm Tech

Niyo Farm Tech focuses on small, user-friendly sprayers to reduce farmer drudgery and improve yields. Over the past 12 months, the company has explored various sales channels, including dealership models, field demonstrations, and digital marketing, to optimize and scale its sales efforts.

Urdhvam Environmental Technologies

Urdhvam Environmental Technologies has created a patented borewell recharging technique, Borecharger, to revive borewells. The accelerator program supported them in building a new market, offering Borecharger as a service to farmers in Maharashtra and supporting technology improvements.

Dharaksha Ecosolutions

Dharaksha Ecosolutions has innovated a biotechnology process to convert crop stubble waste into biodegradable packaging material. With the program’s support, Dharaksha designed and commissioned an automatic machine, reducing manual labor and increasing production capacity tenfold.

Animeta Agritech

Animeta Agritech provides a digitized animal healthcare platform with a disease-diagnosing chatbot and a connected platform for ethnoveterinary products. In the past year, Animeta has expanded its reach by establishing 10 clusters in Tamil Nadu, significantly increasing its sales.

Mivipro Products Private Limited

Mivipro Products developed Herboliv+, a bio-liquid from botanical extracts that deters wild animals by masking crop odors. The program helped Mivipro enhance customer reach by setting up clusters in Uttar Pradesh and building B2B channels in three additional states.

Capsber Global Agro

Capsber Global Agro improves crop yields and food security through microbiome-based solutions, reducing the carbon footprint and mitigating soil erosion. With support from the accelerator, Capsber increased product adaptability and set up six clusters in Karnataka.

Voices from Leadership

Harish Krishnan, Managing Director & Chief Policy Officer at Cisco India, emphasized the importance of improving farm productivity for national growth. He stated that Krishi Mangal exemplifies Cisco’s commitment to supporting small and marginal farmers with technology and innovation. Manoj Kumar, Founder of Social Alpha, highlighted the severe impact of climate change on smallholder farmers and the need for innovations in climate adaptation to enhance resilience among these vulnerable communities.

Krishi Mangal continues to drive technological advancements in agriculture, supporting startups that revolutionize farming practices. By fostering innovation and providing comprehensive support, the accelerator program aims to build climate-resilient agricultural practices, significantly improving the lives of marginal farmers and boosting agricultural productivity.